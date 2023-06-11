NewsVideo Games

Dune: Awakening Reveals Cutthroat PvP Gameplay on Arrakis

Survival MMORPG Dune: Awakening closed out the PC Gaming Show 2023 with gameplay and a behind-the-scenes look at developer Funcom’s progress. The video premiered with 13 minutes of footage that gave fans some insight into how the team is adapting the world of Dune into a third-person Arrakis adventure. In short, it’s complicated, but it looks to be shaping up nicely regardless.

Dune: Awakening players begin their journey as a castaway with nothing but a knife to their name. By the end of the journey, this same castaway could be running a guild with a fleet of Ornithopters and sand bikes. In-between that is a journey that players can shape to their desires, but no matter how powerful they become, the ever-present sandworms will always be a threat.

Vehicles in Dune: Awakening come with different weaponry like blast guns, mini-guns, rockets, and more. In addition to vehicle combat, players can look forward to melee weapons, like knives and swords, as well as ranged weapons. It’s a varied arsenal that still allows players to choose whether they would like to be stealthy, aggressive, somewhere in the middle, or something completely different. However, the army of options is useless if you charge into battle unprepared, so planning is a must for any sand-dweller looking to succeed.

Essentially, Funcom wants Dune: Awakening to give players an accurate recreation of Arrakis and then let them decide how they want to live in it. For more on the MMORPG and how it will allow you to customize your Dune experience in a cutthroat PvP world, you can watch the Dune: Awakening video from the PC Gaming Showcase below.

