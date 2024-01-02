EarthBound Is Promising Plans for Mother 2’s 30th Anniversary

EarthBound, aka Mother 2, is a magical RPG. This year marks the 30th anniversary of EarthBound. As such, there are official plans underway to celebrate this milestone.

This news comes directly from the official Mother account via My Nintendo News. You can check it out below via X:

Via translation, the post reads, “Happy New Year! The year 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of the release of ‘MOTHER 2.’ We are preparing various plans for the year ahead, let’s enjoy this year together. We look forward to your continued support!”

Some very vague details, to be sure, but an exciting prospect, nonetheless! But what could it mean? Mother and Mother 2, known in the U.S. as EarthBound Beginnings and EarthBound, respectively, are already available on Switch through its online service. Mother 3 has never been localized, so perhaps that is a possibility, though it is wishful thinking at this point.

Regardless, people appear excited about the announcement. “My favorite game of all time,” said X user biiizzz_. And they weren’t the only one to share this sentiment. “Same. Will always be my favorite game until the end of time,” TheDavidLol added. It appears that no matter how many years pass, gamers will continue to have a special place in their heart for EarthBound.

We will find out more information about the EarthBound anniversary celebration throughout the year on the official Mother 2 website. For me, I would love nothing more than the entire Mother trilogy on a physical cartridge to play on my Switch. Maybe throw in a fancy Collector’s Edition with some smelly trading cards, mini figurines of the main characters, and a Mr. Saturn plushie, as well.

