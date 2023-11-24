Is There Any Post-Game Content In Super Mario RPG?

Super Mario RPG is a faithful, lighthearted remake of the original 1996 SNES RPG. But since a healthy portion of remakes tend to add new post-game content, is there any extra content in Super Mario RPG after the credits roll?

What Post-Game Content Does Super Mario RPG Include?

Once you have beaten the main campaign, Super Mario RPG will tell you to reload your completed save file to access new post-game content. While you can finish any sidequests you may not have completed before, like fighting the secret boss or getting Fat Yoshi, the game has a whole new slew of bosses that will challenge you in a way the base game doesn’t. Accessing these new bosses requires a few extra steps, but once you complete them, you’ll be ready to take on Super Mario RPG’s toughest challenges.

Upon reloading Super Mario RPG, the game will put you back into Mario’s house right before you defeat Smithy, featuring a Toad giving you a pass to the deluxe hotel suite in Marrymore. Upon spending the night there, Geno will let you know that something is happening in Star Hill and advise that you should visit it.

Once you make your way to the third area of Star Hill, you’ll find several pink stars on the ground containing new wishes. These are the new bosses, with each star giving a hint as to who they are and where you need to go to fight them. You can tackle all but one of these bosses in any order, so explore around and find out who you need to fight! Or you can just go to the Frog Sage in Tadpole Pond who will outright tell you where to go and who to fight.

Each of the super bosses requires a fair amount of strategy and can’t be beaten by simply button-mashing. It’s also recommended that you’re at least above level 20 before tackling them. I was able to beat all of the bosses at level 23, but some of these fights were absolutely brutal. Make sure you also bring party members you’re most comfortable with and stock up on plenty of items, including the gear you get from farming Frog Coins.

The super bosses of Super Mario RPG and their locations are as follows:

Mario-Style Jinx – Defeat the three previous Jinx fights then approach him in Monstro Town.

– Defeat the three previous Jinx fights then approach him in Monstro Town. Scratchy-Throat Belome – Approach Belome at the same place you fought him in Belome Temple.

– Approach Belome at the same place you fought him in Belome Temple. Leveled-Up Punchinello – Approach Punchinello at the same place you fought him in Moleville.

– Approach Punchinello at the same place you fought him in Moleville. Engine-023 Booster – Go to the top of Booster Tower where you rescued Peach.

– Go to the top of Booster Tower where you rescued Peach. Extra-Fancy Bundt & Extra-Fancy Raspberry – Approach the two Torte chefs in the Marrymore Cathedral.

– Approach the two Torte chefs in the Marrymore Cathedral. Duel-Ready Johnny – Approach Johnny at the same place you fought him in the Sunken Ship.

– Approach Johnny at the same place you fought him in the Sunken Ship. Culex 3D – After defeating Duel-Ready Johnny, approach the black door in Monstro Town.

And that’s how to access the post-game content in Super Mario RPG!