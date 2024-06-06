Eat The Universe Simulator Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 6, 2024 We added new codes!

Have you ever been so hungry that you just wanted to eat the entire Milky Way, satellites and all? Since we’re all human, we’re not big enough to go around munching planets in real life. Using Eat The Universe Simulator codes, you can turn space into a huge buffet!

All Eat The Universe Simulator Codes List

Active Eat The Universe Simulator Codes

1M : Use for 2 free Spins (New)

: Use for 2 free Spins 10KLikes : Use for 40k Mass (New)

: Use for 40k Mass TIMERGAMES : Use for 20 Time Fragments (New)

: Use for 20 Time Fragments SPONSOR: Use for +25k Mass (New)

Expired Eat The Universe Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Eat The Universe Simulator

You’ll be able to redeem Eat The Universe Simulator codes by following these steps:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Eat The Universe Simulator in Roblox Press the Codes button (1) on the left side to open the code redemption screen. Enter a working code into the Enter Code text box (2). Click the Redeem button (3) to claim the rewards.

