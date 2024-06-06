Eat The Universe Simulator promo image
Eat The Universe Simulator Codes (June 2024)

Published: Jun 6, 2024

Updated: June 6, 2024

Have you ever been so hungry that you just wanted to eat the entire Milky Way, satellites and all? Since we’re all human, we’re not big enough to go around munching planets in real life. Using Eat The Universe Simulator codes, you can turn space into a huge buffet!

All Eat The Universe Simulator Codes List

Active Eat The Universe Simulator Codes

  • 1M: Use for 2 free Spins (New)
  • 10KLikes: Use for 40k Mass (New)
  • TIMERGAMES: Use for 20 Time Fragments (New)
  • SPONSOR: Use for +25k Mass (New)

Expired Eat The Universe Simulator Codes

25K
2500Likes

How to Redeem Codes in Eat The Universe Simulator

You’ll be able to redeem Eat The Universe Simulator codes by following these steps:

How to redeem Eat The Universe Simulator codes
  1. Launch Eat The Universe Simulator in Roblox
  2. Press the Codes button (1) on the left side to open the code redemption screen.
  3. Enter a working code into the Enter Code text box (2).
  4. Click the Redeem button (3) to claim the rewards.

Can’t get enough of Roblox simulator experiences? Visit our Button Simulator Mania Codes and Jump Simulator Codes articles and earn even more freebies before the codes expire.

