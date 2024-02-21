Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Gets First Gameplay Trailer, Release Date

The gaming masses have been waiting for news on the Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, for some time. It has now been confirmed the release date for the Elden Ring expansion will be June 21, giving gamers only a few more months to finish their latest playthrough.

You can witness the epic announcement below, as part of the Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer:

Yes, the video is just a big countdown to mere minutes of gameplay. But, man, Bandai Namco has a knack for getting people hyped in a short amount of time. In fact, this clip is like a movie trailer.

There is a giant fire monster, a horrifying lanky thing that tries to eat your face, and a lion boss with human feet. Just more great monster design from FromSoftware. I’m sure the lore will be exquisite, as well.

Players can pre-order Shadow of the Erdtree online in a variety of fancy bundles. If you just want to purchase the DLC, though, it will cost you $40. It must be hefty to match that price tag, especially since the hottest game in the world right now, Helldivers 2, costs the same amount. I thought the game was big enough as it is, as one can spend countless hours getting lost in the lore, but clearly, people want more. There must have been a good amount of fans that have been replaying Elden Ring countless times with different builds while awaiting this DLC news.

If you can’t wait for the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC and want to play something similar, here are the best games like Elden Ring to hold you over. Elden Ring is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.