Emio: The Smiling Man Chapter 5 Walkthrough

A new day is upon us in Emio: The Smiling Man, and in Chapter 5, we’re finally hot on the trail of some possible clues. It’s time to start off our adventure once again and see where these tips can possibly lead us in this captivating murder mystery.

Recommended Videos

Looking for a walkthrough for the previous chapter? You can find a link to that here: Emio: The Smiling Man Chapter 4 Walkthrough.

If you’re looking for a guide for the next chapter, follow this link: Emio: The Smiling Man Chapter 6 Walkthrough

Chapter 5 – Outside of Utsugi Detective Agency

Screenshot via The Escapist

We start off in the shoes of our self-named protagonist, and he mentions that we should head to the Library in search of more information regarding Urban Legends. In particular, a book titled “Modern Ghost Legends” caught his eye yesterday, so that’s where we’re going to be starting this one off. Select Travel, and head back to the Library once again.

Before you can head off, a mysterious stranger from off-screen will call your attention. However, the nickname “Boy Detective” is a little too familiar, and Detective Kamihara will burst onto the scene. Long time, no see. He’s a lot less peppy than his normal self, so we should Ask/Listen to see what’s going on.

He’ll mention that Detective Kuze has requested our presence. After a brief back and forth, you’ll get into his car and you’ll be on your way to see Junko at the office.

Jump To Top

Chapter 5 – In The Car

Screenshot via The Escapist

You’ll find yourself in a new spot: the passenger seat of Detective Kamihara’s car. You’ll want to Ask/Listen to see what Kuze wants to see you about. You’ll find out that Kamihara doesn’t even know what she needs to see you for, but if you keep Ask/Listening, you may find out more. If you ask for his thoughts on his recent Observations, you’ll find out that Kuze was not in a particularly great mood when she asked to see you. I wonder if this is because we saw her grandmother in Chapter 3.

If you Ask/Listen about Kuze again, Kamihara will mention she’s not normally in a good mood anyway, and if you ask about his Observations, he’ll ask what you did. Maybe we need to Think on that for a bit. Think about it again, and then Ask/Listen about Kuze. Kamihara will continue asking what you did until you ask about Observations again, and he’ll mention that he doesn’t want to be in our shoes after being summoned by the mighty Detective Kuze.

Maybe it’s a good time to Ask/Listen about Kuze again. He’ll mention that Kuze is extremely hard on herself, but is also extremely hard on him. We’ll unlock a new talking point: Kamihara. Let’s chat about him to make our trip to the police station a little less tense.

He’ll joke that he knows exactly why Kuze is going to be mad at him, and he’ll mention that he thinks he’s completely useless, so it’s her job to give him a hard time. I mean, I’m all for self-depreciation jokes, but that may be too far. We should Ask/Listen to Kamihara again to see why he thinks this way.

Kamihara will mention there was one thing she was really pissed at him about, a literal life or death situation. However, we won’t go into further detail. Maybe we should push the question a little further? Let’s Think it over.

When you think about it, you remember that Inspector Kamada mentioned that Detective Kamihara is a terrible shot with a gun. Maybe that’s what this is all about? With this information, we should Ask/Listen about Kamihara again. Kamihara will mention that he didn’t even get a chance to go into the Police Station before he was summoned to pick you up. Continue talking about Kuze, since it seems that Kamihara genuinely enjoys talking about her.

Kamihara will mention that Kuze has a genuine soft side, even though she does her best to hide it from the world. After a while, swap to Ask/Listen, Kamihara to hear his thoughts on everything going on so far. Follow this up with Observations to let Kamihara know you were heading to the Library to do more research about the case.

Kamihara will ask how you planned on getting there, and you tell him you were going to walk. It does a body well, after all. If you Ask/Listen again, he’ll ask why you wouldn’t just call a cab. You mention that it’s expensive to do so, and while Mr. Utsugi seems to be willing to help out however he can, you don’t want to be a burden.

Kamihara will be shocked by this, mentioning that he thinks it isn’t right that you have a cell phone but Utsugi is too stingy to pay the bill. Maybe Think about what he had to say? This will bring up a flashback of when you were stranded at the bus station and the cab randomly showed up out of the blue, even though your cellphone battery was dead.

You’ll thank Kamihara for calling a cab the other day, and he’ll be very surprised by this fact. You’ll learn that it wasn’t him who called; it was actually Detective Kuze who made the call for the cab. See, she does have a soft side after all. Ask/Listen about Kuze again to learn more about her and her actual personality, not just the one that she shows off when she needs to be serious.

After he finishes gushing about her, you should Ask/Listen for Kamihara’s Observations. He’ll ask how you feel about riddles. It’s time for the Senpai Quiz, as Kamihara so delightfully calls it. There is a question that you’ll need to answer, so choose the following answer:

While we were still talking at the bus stop

This will bring up another quick flashback of when you were at the Bus Stop and noticed Detective Kuze talking on the phone. Kamihara will applaud you, and let you know that he didn’t even notice that she did that because his back was turned. This will bring an end to the Senpai Quiz.

Now, you should Think about what just happened, and you’ll realize that while Kamihara and Kuze are polar opposites, they seem to be a great team together. You’ll also mention that you wonder what they talk about when they are together.

There’s no better time than the present to Ask/Listen about Kuze and Kamihara to learn more about the dynamic duo. Kamihara will build up the tension, only to burst it by telling you that it’s none of your freaking business to know what they talk about when they are alone. He’ll mention that you have to butter someone up before they’ll spill the beans, and if you Look/Examine Kamihara, he’ll ask if you want to join the fan club of people calling his name.

So, we’ll need to Call/Engage at Kamihara if we want to learn anything else. You’ll call out to him in a hilarious fashion, and Kamihara will ask if you’re being serious right now about the whole situation. But, it seems like it worked well enough; if you Ask/Listen about Kamihara again, he’ll spill the details of what they talk about. It’s mainly just ongoing cases and investigations – that’s so boring. He does mention that there’s some casual chitchat now and again, though so that’s always good.

Ask/Listen about Kuze, and he’ll mention that a lot of their casual conversation is about him getting grilled by Kuze for things like overdrinking, not being late again, and telling him not to bring his gun. After this, select the Kamihara option again, and he’ll mention that her small talk is always very serious. He tries his best to lighten up the mood, but it’s hard to imagine that it works very well on Detective Kuze after all. Select the Kuze option again, and he’ll dish that she loves talking about snacks, which doesn’t seem very much like her at all, but it’s good to know that she’s got some interests. If you select this option again, he’ll say that he would jump up and get her candy whenever she wants from wherever she wants.

Maybe it’s time to ask about his Observations to keep the conversation moving. He’ll talk about a candy that he bought that had a prize in it, and that Kuze wanted one too. Maybe she loved the same type of treats when she was younger, too? After asking about this path, you’ll get a new option: Makoto. We should Ask/Listen about him.

If we do, this unfortunately sours the scene a little bit, leaving him visibly shaken up. However, if we Ask/Listen again, he’ll start to chat a bit more, this time about when they were kids and what they wanted to be when they grew up. You’ll discover that Kuze wanted to be a florist when she grew up originally, and Kamihara thinks it’s the cutest thing.

You’ll also learn that Kamihara wanted to be a race car driver when he grew up, and he’ll make a reference to all of the licenses that he has, including different types of cars, marine, and motorcycles. This is an interesting thought, especially since Eisuke was discovered by someone on a motorcycle, but just as we’re about the press the question, we arrive at the Police Station.

Jump To Top

Chapter 5 – Police Station

Screenshot via The Escapist

After arriving at the police station, Kamihara will let you know that you’re needed in the room at the end of the hallway. That’s where Detective Kuze is waiting for us. He’ll warn us that she doesn’t bite, and leaves before we can ask about the motorcycle. We also recant that we didn’t learn anything about Makoto during that time, and we didn’t chat about the Eisuke case. Well, there’s always next time, as we’ve got bigger things to worry about at this point.

Screenshot via The Escapist

We’ll make our way down the hall, and find ourselves face to face with a very stern-looking Detective Kuze. She’ll apologize for calling us in, and then it’s time to Ask/Listen and get right into business. She’ll ask what we’re doing snooping around, and by selecting the Ask/Listen option again, we’ll confess about being in Yukariko Village. We’ll receive two options to speak about:

Makoto

Observations

Let’s start with Ask/Listen about Makoto. You’ll mention your intentions for going into the village and speaking with her grandmother had to deal with Makoto’s disappearance in the case, and Kuze will be surprisingly docile about it. I figured she was going to blow her top about that situation, but she understood why we did what we needed to do.

If we select Observations, we’ll learn that Yoshie was very happy to talk to us. By selecting this option again, Detective Kuze will ask how we learned where she lived. You’ll mention that the first place that you went to visit was her childhood home and that you met up with her neighbor who informed you of where Yoshie lived. If you select Observations once more, she’ll mention that this was all she wanted to ask, and thanks you for your time. That doesn’t sit right with me, especially seeing that she’s looking off to the side.

If you Think about the information you just gave to Kuze, you’ll mention that you’re surprised that she didn’t ask how you found her childhood home. Think again about this situation, and you’ll see a brief flashback to Chapter 1, when Detective Kuze mentioned that she’s never worked with a PI before, such as Mr. Utsugi. However, we can’t leave a sleeping dog lying, so we should Ask/Listen to this situation.

You’ll mention that Mr. Utsugi had met up with Junko at her childhood home 18 years ago, and Kuze will deny ever meeting him. You’ll also see that her demeanor has changed, so Look/Examine Detective Kuze to push things further. You’ll recall previous information about their meeting, and now it’s time to Ask/Listen about Makoto again.

If you try to ask, Kuze will quickly snap that door shut and mention that she does not want to reminisce about the situation, and that the information you received from Yoshie is all you’re going to get. Maybe we need to Think about what we should do next. I think that’s the best plan of action because the tension in the room is thick enough to cut with a knife.

The main character will mention that it should be time for them to get going, but Kuze will mention that she has one more question for you before you can leave. She’ll ask if we found any useful information about the Eisuke Sasaki case. You’ll mention about the eyewitness stating that they saw a motorcycle near the crime scene.

Ask/Listen about the Motorcycle. You’ll discover that the police were unaware of the motorcycle and that the eyewitness account places it there about an hour after the time of death. If you Ask/Listen again, Kuze will ask where you got the information, and you’ll inform her that it came from a cab driver who had placed it at the scene.

If you Think about the situation at hand, you’ll remember that you need to thank Detective Kuze for calling the cab the other day. Ask/Listen and select the Cab option. She’ll mention that you don’t need to thank her for it, and it wasn’t that big of a deal. Select Ask/Listen again, and watch her reaction as she says we should get back to work. Something isn’t adding up here.

Screenshot via The Escapist

Look/Examine Detective Kuze again, and you’ll notice that she looks uneasy about something. Just then, however, Kamihara will come bursting into the room with results from Forensics about the paper bag. This will swoop you into a new room; the Forensics Office.

Jump To Top

Chapter 5 – Forensics Office

Screenshot via The Escapist

Inspector Kamada will be in the room with a Forensics Officer, alongside Kamihara, Detective Kuze, and ourselves. We’ll discover that we have a special privilege to be in the room. You’ll discover that the paper bag is, in fact, very old, but the material is a perfect match with the same paper bags found in the Serial Girl Murders from 18 years ago.

Does this mean that it’s the same killer? Or an accomplice from that long ago? This means that Inspector Kamada will need to reopen the original investigations, but the Forensics Officer has even more information to share. It’s the same type of bag that was found on the second and third victims from 18 years ago.

Something even more alarming has come up; the paper bag found on the first victim 18 years ago doesn’t match with any of the others. Judging by the materials used, the newest murder, along with Murders 2 and 3 all shared the same type of bag. The only odd one out at this point is the first Murder, as the bag was completely different.

Inspector Kamada will take Detective Kuze, Kamihara, and the Forensics Officer and head into the hallway to discuss the new development, leaving us alone in the room. We’ll need to Review the information that we’ve obtained so far.

Screenshot via The Escapist

As with other reviews, we’ll have a few questions that need to be answered, so select the following:

Very likely to be connected

The first victim might have been killed by someone else

You’ll jest that it’s interesting to see that paper bags can be made so much differently than one another before coming back to reality and finding yourself alone in the room once again. Think about the situation that you just discovered, and you’ll wonder what Mr. Utsugi is looking into now. Select the Use Phone option to call Mr. Utsugi and let him know what you just discovered.

Once you exit the phone call, Think again. You don’t have anyone else in the room to chat with, and nobody listens better than ourselves, right? You’ll get the option to Review the clues further, and you’ll want to select the following answers:

They talk about candy that they loved when they were little kids

Type: Motorcycles

Once this review session has come to a close, Inspector Kamada will come back into the room, and we’ll have the opportunity to chat with him regarding the recent developments in the case.

Jump To Top

Chapter 5 – Inspector Kamada

Screenshot via The Escapist

Start off this conversation by selecting Ask/Listen. You’ll ask if Kamada has decided on a plan just yet. You’ll find that he’s going to be leading with a new hypothesis, but he can’t share it with us at this time.

He’ll apologize for the inconvenience that this may cause, and mentiont that he needs to get back to HQ. Kamihara and Kuze have also already been called back to the field, so things are progressing quickly already. Kamada will leave the room, but quickly return to relay some more information.

He’ll ask us to look into a certain man. But, before we can learn who that is, we’ll be cut into a new conversation.

Jump To Top

Chapter 5 – San’in Region

Screenshot via The Escapist

We’ll cut to Mr. Utsugi, and he’s speaking to a Town Hall Employee in the San’in Region. The employee will ask why we’re looking into “ancient history”. He thinks that we’re either a reporter or someone from a television show, but we say that we’re just a curious person.

The employee will continue joking that they hope we write a good article, and then bid us farewell. It will cut to black, and it’s time for a recap of the events that just happened.

Jump To Top

Chapter 5 – Recap

The main character will mention that the police had released some information to the public, and included the paper bag on the head this time around. However, they did not make any mention of the smiley face on the bag. We asume that it’s too lurid for the public, and the knowledge may spark some conspiracies. However, it seems that the Urban Legend is coming back to life once again, with many mentions of Emio coming back into the public conciousness again.

Jump To Top

Chapter 5 – Three Days Later

Screenshot via The Escapist

Now that Emio is back in the public mindset again, it seems that the world has taken notice of the murder. We find ourselves on a busy public street, unsure of how to progress. Let’s Think about what’s going really quick. We’ll need to Look/Examine at the surrounding area, making sure we look everything over. As we’re looking, we’ll receive a phone call, so select Use Phone to answer it.

It’s a call from Ayumi. She’ll mention she’s watching a show, and there is a segment about Urban Legends that is about to show up. You hurry back to the Utsugi Detective Agency once again.

Jump To Top

Chapter 5 – Utsugi Detective Agency

Screenshot via The Escapist

You walk into the office to see Ayumi watching a TV show. It’s the Urban Legends show she mentioned before, and the two hosts are going back and forth talking about Emio. There’s even a segment where they “recreate” what some of the bags may have looked like.

However, this is met with a jump cut to a person sitting in a room, sunglasses over their eyes, a beanie hat, and a mask on, watching the same program. The man in the room mentions:

“That’s the paper bag I gave to Emiko”

He continues watching the program, before the screen flashes back to the office once again. A man by the name of Toru Osawa is revealed to be the second host, a professor and Urban Legend researcher. I’m guessing he will become more prevelent in upcoming chapters.

Ayumi mentions that the program was creepy, and that it feels like the Smiling Man Urban Legend is coming to life with Eisuke’s murder. Let’s Ask/Listen about Eisuke’s Case, and see if they mentioned it specifically on the program.

You’ll discover that they did mention it, but only said that a young boy was killed in Koufuku City. We should check our Observations, as well during this time. Ayumi will mention that it’s very upsetting that this case is getting as much attention as it is. Look/Examine Ayumi next. You’ll notice that she looks down in the dumps, so select Observations again.

She’ll mention that she’s worried about Megumi, especially now that this program is shining even more of a light on the murders. If you select the Think option again, you’ll mention how this may remind Ayumi of Yoko, and don’t want to talk about it anymore. You should Call/Engage Ayumi to break her out of this funk.

You’ll have the chance to Review the case up to this point once again, so select the following answers:

Asphyxiation from being strangled with a cord-like object

Select: The Smiling Man, Paper bag on his head with a smiling face drawn on it.

Select: The Smiling Man

Select: Ayaka Hashizume, Serial Girl Murders

Select: Ayaka Hashizume, Sachiko Takagi, Mika Inoue

Select: Makoto Kuze, The Missing Man

Getting into a good high school

Matched to the second and thrird bags found in the murders 18 years ago

It was different from the paper bags found on other victims

We’ll also reveal that we are supposed to do more digging into the missing man from 18 years ago, as per what Inspector Kamada had told us in the Forensics Room. There’s a problem, though; we don’t even know what his name is. Kamada asked us to come back for more details later, so we’ll need to follow up on that.

We’ll get a flashback to the time we went to the station and couldn’t catch Kamada, so we’ll just have to hope that he’s around next time we show up there. However, Ayumi is heading out to speak with Megumi Morimoto’s house to chat with her, so things are about to get heated up.

This will bring Chapter 5 of Emio: The Smiling Man to a close, and with things starting to fall into place, I can hardly wait to jump into the next thrilling chapter of this murder-mystery.

Jump To Top

Emio: The Smiling Man is available to play now on Nintendo Switch.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy