Category:
Video Games

Every New Weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Mar 12, 2024 12:07 pm
This image is part of an article about every new skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.

The Greek gods have come to Fortnite, and they’ve brought all kinds of new items for Battle Royale players to try out on their way to victory. With that said, here’s every new weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.

Recommended Videos

Every New Weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2

Zeus holding a thunderbolt. This image is part of an article about every new weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.

Not every weapon is made the same in Fortnite, as some fire bullets while others have a more mythical angle to them. Here are all of the guns that have been added to Fortnite as part of the new outing:

  • Ares’ Warforged Assault Rifle
  • Warforged Assault Rifle
  • Zeus’ Huntress DMR
  • Huntress DMR
  • Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun
  • Gatekeeper Shotgun
  • Hades’ Harbinger SMG
  • Harbinger SMG

The guns with gods’ names in front of them are special in that you must defeat the deities that wield them to claim the items. The weapons without the names are found the regular ways – via chests and on the ground. If you’re not interested in guns, though, here are the new mythics that can take up a few slots in your inventory:

Defeating Zeus will make him drop the Thunderbolt of Zeus, but the item can also be found in chests. Chests are also the way to go for the Wings of Icarus, which provides players with a way to quickly exit a fight and quickly traverse the map.

Related: When Does the Current Fortnite Season End?

Every Weapon Vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2

Sadly, the start of a new season means some fan-favorite items head to the vault. Here’s every weapon that’s been vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2:

  • Lock On Pistol
  • Ballistic Shield
  • Valeria’s Hyper SMG
  • Hyper SMG
  • Oscar’s Frenzy Auto Shotgun
  • Peter Griffin’s Hammer Pump Shotgun
  • Enforcer AR
  • Montague’s Nemesis AR
  • Striker AR
  • Nisha’s Striker AR

And that’s every new weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Post Tag:
Fortnite
related content
Read Article Every New Skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2
Korra in Fortnite.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Every New Skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 12, 2024
Read Article How to Make All Pokemon Sleep Dessert Recipes
Snorlax from Pokemon Sleep, surrounded by various drinks and desserts
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make All Pokemon Sleep Dessert Recipes
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Why Did MultiVersus Shut Down, Answered
MultiVersus, Warner Bros, Platform fighter, Smash Bros, crossover, release date, playtest, roster, Player First
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Why Did MultiVersus Shut Down, Answered
Jason Coles Jason Coles Mar 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Every New Skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2
Korra in Fortnite.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Every New Skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 12, 2024
Read Article How to Make All Pokemon Sleep Dessert Recipes
Snorlax from Pokemon Sleep, surrounded by various drinks and desserts
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make All Pokemon Sleep Dessert Recipes
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Why Did MultiVersus Shut Down, Answered
MultiVersus, Warner Bros, Platform fighter, Smash Bros, crossover, release date, playtest, roster, Player First
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Why Did MultiVersus Shut Down, Answered
Jason Coles Jason Coles Mar 12, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67