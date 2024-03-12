The Greek gods have come to Fortnite, and they’ve brought all kinds of new items for Battle Royale players to try out on their way to victory. With that said, here’s every new weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.

Every New Weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2

Not every weapon is made the same in Fortnite, as some fire bullets while others have a more mythical angle to them. Here are all of the guns that have been added to Fortnite as part of the new outing:

Ares’ Warforged Assault Rifle

Warforged Assault Rifle

Zeus’ Huntress DMR

Huntress DMR

Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun

Gatekeeper Shotgun

Hades’ Harbinger SMG

Harbinger SMG

The guns with gods’ names in front of them are special in that you must defeat the deities that wield them to claim the items. The weapons without the names are found the regular ways – via chests and on the ground. If you’re not interested in guns, though, here are the new mythics that can take up a few slots in your inventory:

Thunderbolt of Zeus

Wings of Icarus

Defeating Zeus will make him drop the Thunderbolt of Zeus, but the item can also be found in chests. Chests are also the way to go for the Wings of Icarus, which provides players with a way to quickly exit a fight and quickly traverse the map.

Every Weapon Vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2

Sadly, the start of a new season means some fan-favorite items head to the vault. Here’s every weapon that’s been vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2:

Lock On Pistol

Ballistic Shield

Valeria’s Hyper SMG

Hyper SMG

Oscar’s Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Peter Griffin’s Hammer Pump Shotgun

Enforcer AR

Montague’s Nemesis AR

Striker AR

Nisha’s Striker AR

And that’s every new weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.