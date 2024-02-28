When it comes to surviving the mutated horrors of Sons of the Forest, you need all the help you can get. Here’s every weapon in Sons of the Forest and how to find them.

Every Weapon in Sons of the Forest and Where to Find Them

In total, there are 23 different items that either only function as a weapon or can be used as a weapon should the need arise; 19 of those must be found, while four are crafted. Note that this list only takes into consideration items that can be used as melee weapons since throwables like grenades are classified as a different item type. I’ve also not included the knife and tactical axe since those are given to every play at the start of the game through the Emergency Pack.

The four craftable weapons include:

Torch: One cloth, and one stick

Spear: One Utility Knife, one duct tape, and two sticks

Crafted Bow: One rope, one duct tape, and two sticks

Crafted Club: One rope, one skull, and one stick

The found weapons include:

Chainsaw

Compound Bow

Crossbow

Cross

Fire Axe

Guitar

Katana

Machete

Modern Axe

Pistol

Putter

Revolver

Rifle

Ropegun

Shotgun

Shovel

Slingshot

Stun Baton

Stungun

Chainsaw and Guitar

Handy for us, both the chainsaw and the guitar are located in the same cave system. In the north-west, just up from the lake that splits into four rivers, keep your eyes peeled for a golf cart that’s been reclaimed by nature. There’ll be a cave nearby; once you enter it, you’ll have to use the maintenance keycard to open the door you find. Explore this strangely upmarket location until you find a cinema that’s littered with bodies and beanbags. One of these corpses is sitting with the chainsaw embedded in its stomach.

Without leaving the bougie cave, keep looking around until you find a flight of stairs leading upwards into a dining room. Keep moving through it until you stumble upon a glitzy bar. The guitar is lying in wait on the main counter.

The Compound Bow

One of the best weapons in the game, if you like maintaining a low profile, the compound bow can be found in the south-west quadrant of the map. Head toward the green indicator on your map; if you arrive at a cannibal camp, you know you’re in the right place. Look out for a golf cart, searching around the broken vehicle for a pile of dirt. Use the shovel to dig it up, exposing a metal hatch that leads into an underground bunker. Drop down, and you’ll find the compound bow. This Sons of the Forest weapon is inaccessible without the shovel.

The Crossbow

In the northwest, just above the largest body of water in the quadrant, you’ll be able to find the cave you need to explore to discover the crossbow. The entrance is a thin crack between two boulders surrounded by busted-up gold carts. Once inside the cave, you’ll come across a hatch that leads to a door that can only be opened with the maintenance keycard. If you have said item, enter the bunker and explore until you stumble upon a room filled with baby mutants. After dispatching the enemies, look between the rows of plants to discover a dead body still gripping onto their crossbow.

Cross and Ropegun

Killing two mutants with one stone, the cross and ropegun are in the same cave. Once again, in the south-west, players will want to head to the lake that splits into four rivers flowing to the east. To the south of this body of water, you’ll find a cave that’s really close to where you find the Stun Baton. The cave entrance is boarded up, so break through the planks and head inside. You’ll find yourself in a dark cavern with several mutants. The cross will be on the opposite side from which you entered.

Once you’ve collected the cross, take the path on the left of the cavern to explore deeper into the cave. Continue through to the end of the system, either avoiding or killing any enemies you encounter, to ultimately find the ropegun in an exposed metal briefcase. Be on the lookout for a couple of bombs on your way through – they’ll make defeating some of the bigger mutants much easier.

Fire Axe

In the northwest, in the middle of the main river that cuts through the quadrant, you should be able to spot some surveying equipment propped up on a rock overlooking a broken golf cart. There’ll be a patch of dirt that can be dug up to expose a hatch. Inside, you’ll find the fire axe and the maintenance keycard, which is required to obtain several weapons. This Sons of the Forest weapon is inaccessible without the shovel.

Katana and Putter

A sword and a golf club, what else do you need to survive on a deadly island? In the south-east, the cave you’re looking for is sandwiched between two massive boulders, but before you enter it, be warned that once you start spelunking, a story cutscene will prevent you from retreating out of the cave. Make sure you have enough supplies and then head on through the entrance, only to be stopped by a door that can only be opened with a maintenance keycard. Once inside, keep exploring until you see the cutscene. Once it’s finished, move downwards to the bunker’s second floor and start looking around. The katana will be mounted on an unmissable display in the middle of what looks like an office.

If you head back upstairs, you’ll be able to explore the space to find the putter. You can find it in the room that’s filled with baby mutants. It’s worth noting that there are also plenty of putters scattered around the golf course to the northeast.

Machete

One of the easiest weapons to find in Sons of the Forest, the machete can be located in the middle of the northern beach. You’ll be able to pick it up if you look for the deflated dinghy.

Modern Axe

To the immediate southwest of where you found the fire axe, you should be able to come across a campsite that’s seen better days. The modern axe can be yanked out of a corpse leaning against one of the tents.

Pistol

It’s worth noting that pistols can be found in several cave systems around the island, but the earliest you’ll be able to pick up the firearm is in the north-west. Specifically, if you swim out into the bay, you’ll be able to scavenge the gun from a life raft that’s been left floating in the waves.

Revolver

In the northeast quadrant, just above the river that cuts through the area, you’ll be able to find a golf course that’s fallen into disrepair. Follow the green marker on your GPS to ultimately find, once again, a broken gold cart and some surveying equipment. Use your shovel to dig up the hatch, and you’ll be able to find the revolver on the corpse hiding inside.

Rifle

On the eastern side of the central mountain, toward the lake that’s close to its base, you’ll find a cave that’ll lead you directly to the rifle. You’ll likely need to sink a few hours in Sons of the Forest before you’re able to pick up this firearm, given that you’ll need the rebreather to dive through an inaccessible amount of water. Inside the cave, just follow the path through the system to find a body hanging on the ceiling, a rifle still clutched in its hands.

Shotgun

In the northwestern section of the map, you’ll be able to unearth the shotgun in a grave that’s marked with a purple icon on your GPS. The grave itself is nothing special, just two sticks held together by what looks like animal hide. Use the shovel to dig it up. Obviously, if you don’t have the shovel, you can’t access the shotgun.

Shovel and Slingshot

Speaking of shovels, this essential tool/weapon can be found in a cave that’s to the immediate east of the central mountain. The entrance can be found at the point where three rivers intersect on the map. Three corpses can be found outside the entrance, making it easier to find. The slingshot will be on one of these bodies. It’s a pretty useless weapon in Sons of the Forest, but it can be good for distracting enemies.

Inside the cave, use the rope to slide down onto the lower section and then use the rebreather to dive into the pool of water on the left. Keep following this route, either avoiding or killing any enemies in your path, and you’ll eventually find the shovel embedded in yet another corpse. When in doubt, stick left and hug the wall to prevent getting lost.

Stun Baton

Remember the cave where you found the ropegun and cross? Just outside of it, mounted on a pile of skulls overlooking a small waterfall, is the stun baton. One of the easier weapons to acquire, it’s also a godsend in the early hours of Sons of the Forest.

Stun Gun

At the very top of the map, closer to the northwest, you’ll be able to find a cave hidden along the shoreline just to the left of where you found the machete. The part where the beach twists to form a small hook? That’s your target. Inside the cave, keep moving until you stumble upon a light shining toward the direction you want to head; don’t head left – you won’t find anything good. Following the path of the light, keep an ear out for the sounds of a radio. Head toward these tones, and you’ll see some red lights on the ceiling. Of course, the stun gun can be pulled down from the body left hanging on the ceiling.

And that’s every weapon in Sons of the Forest and how to find them.

Sons of the Forest is available on PC.