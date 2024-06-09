Everything Announced at the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase (Summer Game Fest)

The 2024 Summer Game Fest weekend is slowly drawing to a close starting with its biggest event, the Xbox Games Showcase. This year, Xbox had plenty to show, breathlessly jam-packing its showcase with trailer after trailer for titles across all of its recently acquired studios from the likes of Activision, Blizzard, and Bethesda, not to mention Xbox Games Studios themselves.

Recommended Videos

After what feels like years of stagnation, Xbox is finally bringing the hits, and soon. From a new medieval-inspired Doom game to the imminent release of the next Dragon Age, there were plenty of exciting trailers and announcements during the showcase’s roughly 90-minute runtime. There was a lot to be said, and we don’t blame you if you don’t want to sit through it, so you can check out exactly everything that was announced at the 2024 Summer Game Fest Xbox Games Showcase below.

Everything Announced at the Summer 2024 Xbox Games Showcase

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 revealed gamplay in a new trailer.

Doom: The Dark Ages was officially announced as a new medieval-inspired Doom game.

State of Decay 3 finally received a teaser trailer, nearly four years after its initial announcement.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard was officially revealed in a teaser trailer, coming Fall 2024.

An expansion for Starfield, titled Shattered Space, was revealed, will be coming this year. Additionally, Starfield will be receiving new content later tonight (June 9) in a new update.

Fallout 76 will be getting a new update on June 12, Skyline Valley, including a map expansion for a new region, Appalachia. Players will also be able to play as a ghoul sometime early next year.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which looks to be some sort of RPG, was announced as Sandfall Interactive’s debut game coming next year.

South of Midnight got a new gameplay trailer and release window of next year.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (the MGS3 remake) got a new gameplay trailer.

The next World of Warcraft expansion, The War Within, will release on August 26.

The 13th season of Sea of Thieves will release on July 25.

A new Soulslike, Flintlock The Seige of Dawn, is coming to Xbox on July 18.

Age of Mythology: Retold, a new game from the creators of Age of Empires, will be coming to Xbox on September 4.

Perfect Dark received a new gameplay trailer.

Diablo 4’s upcoming Vessel of Hatred expansion releases on October 8.

Fable got a new trailer and release window of sometime next year.

Fragpunk is a new 5v5 hero shooter coming next year.

Winter Burrow, a new game with a storybook art style about a mouse who returns home to ruins, is coming to Xbox early next year.

Mixtape is a new music-centric game from the developers of The Artful Escape that tells a coming-of-age story that seems to be 80s-inspired. Coming next year.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 announced with a November 19 release date.

The Elder Scrolls Online expansion, Gold Road, showed off a brief teaser. Will be releasing on June 18.

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure announced as a new Max Caulfield story. Set to release on Oct 29.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle received a new gameplay trailer. It’s still maintaining a release window of sometime this year.

Mecha Break is a new mech game and has a beta coming in August.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, a new Chinese-inspired soulslike, will release next year.

Avowed got a new trailer and it’s still set to release sometime this year.

Atomfall, a new survival game set in the UK, is giving off some serious Fallout vibes. It’ll release next year.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows received a new gameplay trailer. It’s set to release on November 15.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl received a gameplay trailer and will release on September 5.

Gears of War: E-Day was officially announced as the next entry in the series.

And that was everything announced at the Summer 2024 Xbox Games Showcase! The showcase is immediately followed by the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct, a deep-dive into the next Call of Duty entry, similar to last year’s Starfield and Xbox showcase double feature.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy