Fable Gets New Gameplay Trailer and Release Window

RPG fans are eating good, as Fable finally received a gameplay trailer and release window. Let’s see when we can finally jump into this new adventure, and what we can expect when it finally releases.

Image by Xbox Games Studio

It looks like fans can expect the Fable that they know and love, brought to life with stunning graphics and an exciting new combat system that looks to modernize the aging combat of the original. While the original Fable trilogy is still a classic, it looks like this new version of the franchise we know and love will make things all the more exciting.

Not only that, but it appears that the humor that peppered the original games to make them stand out is back in a whole new fashion. It seems we’ll have some British star power throughout this world, with Super Hans (Matt King) being showcased front and center during this particular reveal trailer.

Video via Xbox Game Studios

I was already interested from the start, but I’m all the more excited to jump into this new and improved world that the Xbox Game Studios team is bringing to life, and there was some great news for us all. Not only did we finally get a 2025 release window for the upcoming Fable reboot, but it will also be available to play on Xbox Game Pass Day One. As long as you’ve got an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription, you can jump right in and experience this adventure straight away.

While it looks like just enough of a departure from what made the original games so beloved, I’m excited to see a brand-new Fable making its way into the limelight once again. Let’s just hope we can still fart on everything.

Fable will be available in 2025, Day One with Xbox Game Pass.

