Perfect Dark Showcases Gameplay, Coming to Xbox Game Pass Day One

Crystal Dynamics is bringing the world of Perfect Dark back into the limelight with some updated gameplay elements and a brand-new story. At the Xbox Games Showcase, we got our first look at gameplay for the upcoming Perfect Dark reboot, and it’s looking fantastic.

Image by Crystal Dynamics

Taking the world of Perfect Dark and bringing it into the modern era seems like an impossible task, but the gameplay shown today shows off a great mix of stealth and action. We’ll be stepping into the shoes of Joanna Dark once again in a one-of-a-kind mixture of parkour and stealth. It looks like a combination of Mirrors Edge meets Deus Ex, and I’m not complaining in the slightest.

Not only that, but it appears that we’ll have some unique time-bending elements that will affect the story and general world around us, all while using a set of gadgets that help set Joanna apart from her other shooter pals. It looks like a great return to form, all while making things feel newer and more modern for shooter fans. I’m particularly impressed by the animations so far, and they can only get better as we near release.

Those who are eager to try the game out will also be glad to hear that Perfect Dark will be a Day One Xbox Game Pass release, so we can jump right into it as soon as it becomes available. While there was no release date or even a release window, we’ll need to keep our eyes peeled to find out when Perfect Dark will finally be ready. While we wait for the newest adventure, we can at least jump into Rare Replay and play through the original game once again. I mean, we can also give Perfect Dark: Zero another try, maybe it’s aged better than we originally expected?

Perfect Dark will release Day One on Xbox Game Pass.

