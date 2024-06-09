DOOM: The Dark Ages Goes Back In Time, Includes A Chainsaw Shield

Showcased during the Xbox Game Showcase, a new DOOM title is coming from Bethesda Software. It looks like the Doomslayer is getting a bit of an origin story, or we may look into the past to see what his former family was up to in the Middle Ages. Here’s what we know about DOOM: The Dark Ages.

Image via Bethesda

While the setting may be back in the Dark Ages, the gunplay looks as fresh as ever. Ye Olde Doomslayer is also getting some new toys to play with, including a Shield that doubles as a chainsaw. It also looks like things may have calmed down a bit since the release of Doom: Eternal, as the gameplay looked more akin to the 2016 DOOM reboot.

While it isn’t clear if this is the original Doomslayer or a distant relative, he’s seen some cosmetic additions, including an amazing new cape, and some cosmetic tweaks to the iconic armor that he dons. I’m really hoping that we can customize the armor even further and make this version of the Doomslayer look more brutal than ever.

While no concrete release date was shown, a release window of 2025 was teased at the end for DOOM: The Dark Ages. It will be very interesting to see how they adapt the world of DOOM to this new time period, but a familiar heavy-metal soundtrack blaring in my ears while I eliminate a squad of ancient demons sounds like a dream come true.

As we learn more about this upcoming first-person shooter, be ready for a fast-paced action set in a brand-new world. All I know is I’m going to be searching for a wolfskin cape to wear while I’m blasting demons. It’s time to ye olde rippith and tearith.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is releasing in 2025.

