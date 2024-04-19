FFXIV is Bringing Further Updates to Benchmark and Character Creation

The Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail Benchmark has lightened up an old discussion in the community regarding character creation. Feedback about lighting has led to the announcement of yet another update to the Benchmark and the full game’s creation screen directly by game director and producer Naoki Yoshida.

Despite the graphical update displayed on the Benchmark receiving general praise from the community, fans were quick to point out that the same old issues the character creator had with lighting were still present, despite the texture updates. This leads to the creation process not reflecting the actual in-game result.

But in the latest announcement, we got some official confirmation that changes are coming. As the game is no longer restricted by Playstation 3 limitations, the environment settings and lighting sources are being reworked. The new character creation should give a more accurate view of what to expect in various areas throughout the game.

No release dates were given, but Yoshida affirmed that a new Benchmark should be rolling out when it’s done, meaning it’ll likely happen before Dawntrail releases.

Details such as eyes and facial contours should look better in the updated character creation menu. Many players have certainly experienced their new character looking a bit off from what they envisioned in the creation menu.

Image via Eriyu on FFXIV Forums

Image via Eriyu on FFXIV Forums

But these are not the only bits being addressed. Many fans were disappointed with specific changes such as the removal of the Keeper of the Moon Miqo’te fangs. Other races had similar issues with certain textures or specific differences. According to the announcement, these were mostly oversights and should be fixed alongside texture errors and other general issues.

Yoshida apologized for the issues and reaffirmed the team’s dedication to bringing any adjustments as needed. And considering how fast their response was to feedback (the Benchmark was only released four days ago), it looks like these words are not just for show.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is releasing on July 2, 2024. Early Access is scheduled for June 28, 2024.

