What do we know about Final Fantasy XVI? For one thing, it got a pretty cool trailer not too long ago that was very much like Game of Thrones. It is also releasing sometime in the summer of 2023. Thanks to a new Famitsu interview, fans now have more concrete details on the title than ever before. Per Gematsu translation, director Hiroshi Takai revealed Final Fantasy XVI is “95%” complete, and a concrete release date is most likely coming by the end of the year. The remaining development time will focus on bug fixes and performance issues.

Concerning a release date, producer Naoki Yoshida stated, “We’re planning to put out even more information before the end of the year, so I think we’ll be able to tell you [a release date] at that time. It won’t be any later than summer, so don’t worry. (Laughs.)” This is a great bit of news, seeing as how many fans are eager for a solid date and now don’t have to worry about any delays.

Things were clarified even further during an interview with 4Gamer.net. Another trailer is due out by the end of the year, and this footage will likely contain the exact release date date for Final Fantasy XVI. If it’s anything like the “Ambition” trailer, we’re in for a good time. That video had way smoother gameplay than previous footage, which certainly assuaged fears about the game’s performance.

Most importantly, Dengeki revealed a Final Fantasy XVI demo is in the works, which makes sense if the game is already 95% complete. Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to experience a trial run before 2022 officially ends. I need my fix of Devil May Cry-like combat.