Fortnite Avatar Elements: All Air Chakra Quests Listed

The fourth element appeared during the Fortnite Avatar Elements event and players can start completing the Air Chakra quests. This guide will list all of the quests tied to Aang’s Chakra so that you’re one step closer to the Appa Glider.

Recommended Videos

All Air Chakra Quests in Fortnite Avatar Elements

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Like the other sections of the Avatar Elements event, there are six quests tied to the Air Chakra. Once you complete at least four of them, the next set of Chakra quests will open after they get updated in the game. The full list of Air quests is below.

Land at an Elemental Shrine (0/1)

Travel Distance while gliding (0/1,000)

Jump while using the Air Wheel (0/5)

Deal damage to opponents with ranged weapons while airborne (0/200)

Air Jump at the Windmill or The Other Windmill (0/1)

Travel distance outside of named locations (0/1,000)

Each one of these quests will reward you with 350 Chi in the Elements event pass. The final reward for reaching 11,000 Chi in the free version is Sokka’s Space Sword as a Pickaxe. For those of you who own the premium track, the final reward is Avatar State Aang for the standard Aang skin. To get Aang himself, you need to spend 1,000 V-Bucks to unlock the premium track and the rewards that go along with it. Otherwise, you can still earn the Appa Glider and Sokka’s sword.

As for which quests you should tackle in the Air Chakra, they are all fairly straightforward when compared to the others. Your toughest task is likely completing the jump tasks with the Air Wheel because you need to find one. However, the Air Wheels are abundant during this Fortnite event and you can easily find them at Elemental Shrines around the island.

Fortnite is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more