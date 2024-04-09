Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Week 5 Quests Listed

The Week 5 Quests are live in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, and this time, you need to hunt down some bunkers or collect some Gold. As always, some of the challenges are easy to get through and others will be a pain, but they’re all here.

Recommended Videos

All Week 5 Quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Listed

Screenshot by The Escapist.

There are six weekly quests in total that each provide a 10,000 XP reward and you can find them all below:

Hire a Heavy Specialist and a Supply Specialist (0/2)

Collect Gold bars from Safes or Cash Registers (0/100)

Enter Bunkers in different matches (0/3)

Damage players with the Harbinger SMG (0/300)

Gain Shields within 30 seconds after eliminating a player (0/1)

Outlast players while holding an Aspect of the Gods (0/50)

Most of these quests are super easy to complete and you will likely knock them out just by playing. The gaining shields challenge, for example, is something everyone does after finishing a tough battle and evading the lobby. Damage with a Harbinger SMG is another super easy quest to get out of the way early on.

Related: Where to Find Aang & Appa in Fortnite Chapter 5

The only two quests that might give you trouble are the bunkers and the Aspect of the Gods. Entering bunkers can come down to luck and plenty of resistance from other players. Meanwhile, getting an Aspect of the Gods and surviving with it will require some form of a fight. By the end of it all, that’s another 60,000 XP for you to collect before Week 6 drops in Fortnite.

Weekly Quests always go live on Tuesdays, so keep an eye out as the season goes on. Otherwise, make sure to complete all the Korra quests so you have at least one Avatar skin before next season if you have the Battle Pass.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more