EA College Football 25 Michigan Donovan Edwards Plowing Through People
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Top Rated Running Backs (RBs) in EA Sports College Football 25

Image of Marcos Melendez
Marcos Melendez
|
Published: Jul 10, 2024 12:45 pm

EA Sports College Football 25 includes thousands of talented players, but not every running back can make it on the list of the best. And if you want the ultimate college squad, securing a quality back game is paramount. Here are the top rated running backs in College Football 25.

Recommended Videos

Best Running Backs (RBs) in EA Sports College Football 25

EA College Football 25 Oklahoma Sooners Walking Out to Field

EA Sports College Football 25 ranked the top 100 players available in the game, and running backs (a.k.a. halfbacks) make up a good chunk of the list. Some familiar names form part of the rankings, including Ollie Gordon II from Oklahoma State Cowboys and Michigan Wolverines’ Donovan Edwards. You’ll find plenty of RBs in the top half of the rankings, while a few just about make the top 100 list. Check out every top-rated running back in College Football 25, in order of ranked number:

#3: Ollie Gordon II – HB – Oklahoma State Cowboys 96 OVR

#9: Quinshon Judkins – HB – Ohio State Buckeyes – 95 OVR

#22: Omarion Hampton – HB – North Carolina Tar Heels – 93 OVR

#23: Treveyon Henderson – HB – Ohio State Buckeyes – 93 OVR

#25: Jaydn Ott – HB – California Golden Bears – 93 OVR

#36: Jaydn Ott – HB – Texas Tech Red Raiders – 92 OVR

#42: Devin Neal – HB – Kansas Jayhawks – 92 OVR

Related: Is EA Sports College Football 25 Crossplay?

#44: Ashton Jeanty – HB – Boise State Broncos – 91 OVR

#49: Donovan Edwards – HB – Michigan Wolverines – 91 OVR

#64: Nicholas Singleton – HB – Penn State Nittany Lions – 91 OVR

#67: Damien Martinez – HB – Miami Hurricanes – 91 OVR

#68: RJ Harvey – HB – UCF Knights – 91 OVR

#96: Kyle Monangai – HB – Rutgers Scarlet Knights – 90 OVR

#100: Quinton Cooley – HB – Liberty Flames – 90 OVR

And there you have it – the top rated running backs in College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Post Tag:
EA Sports College Football 25
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Marcos Melendez
Marcos Melendez
Marcos Melendez has worked in entertainment journalism in a professional capacity since 2019 for various outlets, including CBR, Screenrant, Collider, and /Film. Back in 2017, he helped launch and grow a small website called SuperBroMovies. He now manages an entertainment news website he co-founded in 2019 called FullCircleCinema. His passion for writing about the film, television and video games industries is fueled by his desire to join them. Currently enrolled in a Master's Program at the University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras.
twitter