Top Rated Running Backs (RBs) in EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports College Football 25 includes thousands of talented players, but not every running back can make it on the list of the best. And if you want the ultimate college squad, securing a quality back game is paramount. Here are the top rated running backs in College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 ranked the top 100 players available in the game, and running backs (a.k.a. halfbacks) make up a good chunk of the list. Some familiar names form part of the rankings, including Ollie Gordon II from Oklahoma State Cowboys and Michigan Wolverines’ Donovan Edwards. You’ll find plenty of RBs in the top half of the rankings, while a few just about make the top 100 list. Check out every top-rated running back in College Football 25, in order of ranked number:

#3: Ollie Gordon II – HB – Oklahoma State Cowboys – 96 OVR

#9: Quinshon Judkins – HB – Ohio State Buckeyes – 95 OVR

#22: Omarion Hampton – HB – North Carolina Tar Heels – 93 OVR

#23: Treveyon Henderson – HB – Ohio State Buckeyes – 93 OVR

#25: Jaydn Ott – HB – California Golden Bears – 93 OVR

#36: Jaydn Ott – HB – Texas Tech Red Raiders – 92 OVR

#42: Devin Neal – HB – Kansas Jayhawks – 92 OVR

#44: Ashton Jeanty – HB – Boise State Broncos – 91 OVR

#49: Donovan Edwards – HB – Michigan Wolverines – 91 OVR

#64: Nicholas Singleton – HB – Penn State Nittany Lions – 91 OVR

#67: Damien Martinez – HB – Miami Hurricanes – 91 OVR

#68: RJ Harvey – HB – UCF Knights – 91 OVR

#96: Kyle Monangai – HB – Rutgers Scarlet Knights – 90 OVR

#100: Quinton Cooley – HB – Liberty Flames – 90 OVR

And there you have it – the top rated running backs in College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

