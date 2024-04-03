Category:
Video Games
Guides

Where to Find Aang & Appa in Fortnite Chapter 5

Jackson Hayes
Published: Apr 3, 2024 10:08 am
Aang hugging Appa in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Korra is finally in Fortnite, and she’s brought some friends along with her. Ahead of the game’s larger Avatar: The Last Airbender event, an Easter egg has appeared on the map that’s sure to get fans excited. Here’s where to find Aang and Appa in Fortnite Chapter 5.

Where to Find Aang & Appa in Fortnite Chapter 5

Appa and Aang in ice in Fortnite.

Those logging into Fortnite in the last few hours will notice a new skin in the game. Avatar Korra is unlockable, with players having to complete four challenges to unlock her Outfit and another four to get her alternate style. However, Korra isn’t the first Avatar people think of, and Fortnite couldn’t leave out the kid who started it all.

An iceberg is present on the Fortnite map that houses both Appa and Aang. Of course, this is an homage to the first episode of the anime series, which sees Katara and Sokka come across the Avatar and his sky bison frozen in ice. Fortnite players can now live out their dream of joining Team Avatar, but they’ll have to know where to look.

Related: How to Find & Use the Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5

Appa and Aang’s iceberg is located in the upper-right corner of the map, not far from Classy Courts. For those having trouble locating it, after dropping out of the Battle Bus, players will notice windmills in the water, and next to it will be the island that is the Avatar’s current home.

And that’s where to find Aang and Appa in Fortnite Chapter 5. The Avatar is sure to thaw out in the next few weeks when the event kicks off, so be sure to pay him a visit while he’s still there.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Fortnite
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67