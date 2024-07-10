Top Rated Cornerbacks (CBs) in EA Sports College Football 25

Creating the ultimate defense in EA Sports College Football 25 requires recruiting the best talent, and acquiring an elite cornerback could be a total game-changer for your team. Here are the top rated cornerbacks in College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 ranked the top 100 players in college, choosing from over 130 teams across the country. At the very top of the list is Will Johnson, the 21-year-old cornerback from the Michigan Wolverines, and Colorado Buffalo WR Travis Hunter, who doubles as an elite cornerback. Overall, only a handful of corners cracked the top 50 ranked players on College Football 25, but these ratings will fluctuate over time. Check out every top rated cornerback:

#1: Will Johnson – CB – Michigan Wolverines – 96 OVR

#6: Travis Hunter – CB/WR – Colorado Buffaloes – 96 OVR

#12: Benjamin Morrison – CB – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – 94 OVR

#34: Tacario Davis – CB – Arizona Wildcats – 92 OVR

#40: Quincy Riley – CB – Louisville Cardinals – 92 OVR

#51: Denzel Burke – CB -Ohio State Buckeyes – 91 OVR

#61: Maxwell Hairston – CB – Kentucky Wildcats – 91 OVR

#62: Ricardo Hallman – CB – Wisconsin Badgers – 91 OVR

#65: Jabbar Muhammad – CB – Oregon Ducks – 91 OVR

#66: Doria Strong – CB – Virginia Tech Hokies – 91 OVR

#75: Cobee Bryant – CB – Kansas Jayhawks – 90 OVR

It’s important to note that these ratings come from the base game and do not generally affect other modes like Ultimate Team. The listed overalls are especially important in Dynasty Mode, where players can form and take control of an existing school. Recruiting methods are more detailed than ever before, so knowing the top rated players at their positions is a good start to acquiring them through the transfer portal and crafting the best squad possible.

And there you have it – the top rated cornerbacks in College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

