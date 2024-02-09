Fortnite is all about fun. Sure, it’s silly for Goku, Kratos, and Peter Griffin to interact with one another, but it’s special nonetheless. Now, Fortnite players are giving the TMNT Hulk hands – and it’s very funny.

With the Cowabunga event in full swing, everyone is pulling the TMNT skins out of their lockers and preparing to take to the sewers to complete some quests. However, the beauty of Fortnite is that there are countless accessories to give a skin, whether it be a cool Back Bling or a sick Glider. Another accessory option is the Pickaxe, and TMNT fans have found a unique one that makes the Turtles look very silly.

Posted on r/FortNiteBR, the image shows the Donatello skin wearing the iconic Hulk Smashers Pickaxe. Of course, the Turtles and the Hulk are green, so the fit is a natural one, but the proportions are a bit off, to say the least. You can check out the image below:

Beyond the hilarity of the image, though, there is another layer to this story. Whether the poster knew it or not, the Turtles are actually big fans of the Avengers, as the hit film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem revealed. In fact, the heroes looked to Avengers: Endgame‘s Smart Hulk for inspiration when deciding whether it was a good idea to reveal themselves to the world and walk around on the surface.

So, while the TMNT smashing trees and collecting materials with Hulk hands is funny to players dropping into Fortnite Battle Royale, it would probably be even funnier to the Turtles themselves.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.