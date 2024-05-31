Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Chapter 152 Release Date Confirmed

Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Chapter 152 is on the horizon, and thankfully we don’t have much longer to wait to read it. Let’s find out when this new chapter of the Seven Deadly Sins spin-off will be available to read, and where to read it.

Image by Nakaba Suzuki/Kodansha

If you’re hoping to catch the newest chapter as soon as it goes live, you’ll need to be ready to read on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. The latest chapter of Four Knights of the Apocalypse will be going live at the following times:

7:00am Pacific Time

8:00am Mountain Time

9:00am Central Time

10:00am Eastern Time

No matter if you’re tuning in for the first time, or you’re already caught up on this particularly thrilling manga, knowing where you can read it legally in the United States is rather important. Let’s find out where we can find the latest chapters.

Where To Read Four Knights of the Apocalypse Online

If you’re hoping to catch not only the latest chapter of this manga but also anything that has been put out in the past, you’ll need to download the Kodansha app on your mobile device of choice. This one isn’t available on your more traditional channels like VIZ/Shonen Jump, so you’ll need to make the jump to this app if you’re hoping to catch the latest chapter.

There is also an English Dub anime adaptation of this to view on either Netflix or Crunchyroll. If you’ve been keeping up with other shows like KonoSuba and already have a Crunchyroll premium membership, you can see this manga come to life with your subscription.

No matter if you’re someone who prefers to read the manga or watch the anime, Four Knights of the Apocalypse is a fantastic journey to embark on. Make sure that you’re ready for the latest chapter by catching up on it, or be ready to see what other adventures await Percival in the newest edition.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is available to read on Kodansha.

