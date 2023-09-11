NewsVideo Games

Gearbox Owner Embracer Is Considering Selling the Borderlands Studio

Embracer Group may be seeking to sell Borderlands developer Gearbox Software. News on the potential sale comes from a Reuters report. According to three of the site’s sources, the Sweden-based mega-corporation is working with Goldman Sachs and Aream & Co to explore a potential sale. It’s a move that arrives after Embracer allegedly received interest from third parties. Although the company is looking at its options for Gearbox, it’s possible that no sale happens at all.

Embracer, which encompasses other gaming companies like THQ Nordic, Saber Interactive, and Asmodee, as well as the rights to the entire The Lord of the Rings universe, announced plans to restructure in June of this year. At the time, CEO Lars Wingefors said that these new initiatives would see the organization focusing on “cost saving, capital allocation, efficiency, and consolidation” through March 2024. While some, such as Tomb Raider and Perfect Dark developer Crystal Dynamics, have assured fans that it will not be affected by these changes, others have not been so lucky. We’ve seen the effects of the restructure already, with one recent example being the closure of Saints Row series developer Volition just last month.

It seems Embracer’s next phase might involve selling Gearbox after acquiring the studio in 2021. However, it’s worth noting that neither Embracer nor Gearbox have said anything official on the matter, with two of Reuter’s sources cautioning that a deal might not materialize at all. If the Borderlands developer does find its way to new ownership, you can be sure to read about it here.

Michael Cripe
