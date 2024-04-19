Genshin Phantom of the Night key artwork
Genshin Impact Phantom of the Night Web Event Guide and Rewards

Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 05:29 pm

With Arlecchino ready to join the ever-increasing Genshin Impact roster, we get some extra promotion for her arrival with the Phantom of the Night Web Event. Here’s how to join this small extra event to get a few Primogems for her.

How to Start the Genshin Impact Phantom of the Night Web Event

The Phantom of the Night Web event can be accessed through this link. You can play it from April 19 until April 25, when the game will receive its 4.6 update. Log in to your HoYoverse account and hit Start to begin. All players at Adventure Rank 10 or higher can take part in this, so there are basically no restrictions, as it only takes a few hours to go past this level range.

Much like other Web Events, Phantom of the Night plays out as a simple side-scroller browser adventure, this time featuring Arlecchino as the main attraction. It also gets voice acting, which is rare for these events. But it’s pretty short in nature, as it mostly turns down to following the two thieves sneaking into the house until they inevitably meet with Father. No need to share any page this time, so don’t worry.

Gameplay from the Genshin Impact web event Phantom of the Night
Screenshot by The Escapist

Related: How Does Bond of Life Work in Genshin Impact? Bond of Life Explained

Rewards for completing the short ordeal include x40 Primogems, x3 Agnidus Agate Fragment, x2 Mystic Enhancement Ore and x20000 Mora. These will be sent directly to your in-game email as soon as you complete the mini-event, so don’t forget to claim it. The fragments are particularly great for ascending Arlecchino, if you plan on pulling for her.

With an upcoming new version of the game and more characters to pull for, any extra Primogem helps. And it only takes a few minutes, so don’t miss out on this one.

