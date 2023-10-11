Are the GTA Online Servers Down?

If you’re trying to log onto Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA Online), which is the online mode for GTA 5, you may be finding that you’re having some troubles. In this article, we’re going to answer whether or not the servers are down for GTA Online and what you can do if there’s trouble.

Is GTA Online Down?

In some cases, yes. Right now, the PlayStation Network seems to be experiencing an outage, which has led to Rockstar support noting that Grand Theft Auto Online has limited access on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. At the time of writing, neither Rockstar nor PlayStation have provided any updates on their social media about the service outage. Right now, all you can do if you’re on a PlayStation console is hold tight.

While at the time of writing, which is Oct. 11, 2023, it’s unlikely to help, if you’re reading this on another date, you should try resetting your console or PC if GTA Online seems to be down. It’s also worth checking your firewall and resetting your router, which are all standard fixes for problems like this. If problems persist, contact your ISP or check online to see if the problem is you.

In the future, you can use DownDetector to check people reporting outages. Here’s the page for GTA 5 and the one for the PlayStation Network.

Honestly, I wish I had better news for you than that, but right now, that’s what’s going on. So if you’re wondering if the GTA Online servers are down, the answer is no. Instead, the problem is on Sony’s end, so access to GTA Online is currently limited on that company’s platforms.

