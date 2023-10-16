Guide to the Umbral Realm in Lords of the Fallen (LotF)

In Lords of the Fallen, there are two realms: Axiom and Umbral. Axiom is pretty straightforward. It’s basically the “normal” world. Umbral is where things get a bit… interesting, and you may be a bit confused by it. As such, here’s our guide to the Umbral Realm in Lords of the Fallen.

What Is the Umbral Realm in Lords of the Fallen?

Umbral is a parallel realm to Axiom. You can see the Umbral realm if you use the Umbral Lamp, allowing you to spot some specific and key items in Umbral. While the basic layout of a level is mostly the same between Axiom and Umbral, there are a few key differences you’ll need to understand to play the game.

There are two ways to get into Umbral. First is by reaching zero HP while in Axiom. This will transport you to Umbral. You’ll let off a big explosion, knocking back nearby enemies. You’ll start in Umbral with half-normal health and half-withered health. The second is to use your lamp to voluntarily go to the Umbral. Doing so will cost you some health, but it will fill the rest of your health bar with withered health, allowing you to regain it if you can hit enemies before they get you.

In Umbral, there are specific puzzle objects you can interact with that will remove blocked areas or pull an object over so you can cross an otherwise uncrossable place. This includes things like gates you can pass through or areas uncrossable in Axiom, like a deep lake. There are also objects you can use Soul Flay on to get secret items.

Some impassable places in Axiom can be passed through in Umbral. For example, you’ll find areas with deep water that will instantly kill you in Axiom, but the water is absent in Umbral. So if something seems like you should be able to get through but can’t, you can check its Umbral version.

On the walls, you’ll see blue pimple-things. Hit them and they give you a small amount of vigor. But don’t hit the red ones. They explode on impact.

If you reach zero HP in Umbral, you die, leaving your Vigor either near where you died or in an enemy that you’ll have to kill to access your vigor.

Whenever you heal in Umbral–through your Sanguinarix or healing spells–you heal part of it as true health and the rest as withered, requiring you to hit enemies before getting it to fully gain it.

The longer you stay in Umbral, the more dangerous it gets. Some specific enemies show up whenever you enter the Umbral, and more will spawn the longer you stay. But if you stick around too long, even stronger enemies will spawn. These enemies will vanish when you return to Axiom.

To return to Axiom without dying, you can either rest at a vestige or find an Emergence Effigy, which is a skull-totem-thing. Using the Emergence Effigy won’t reset enemies or refill your health, mana, and Sanguinarix charges, but resting at the vestige will.

Also, be aware you can wander into boss and sub-boss fights while in the Umbral, putting you at a grave disadvantage.

Knowing all this, you’re ready to take on whatever the Umbral Realm Lords of the Fallen throws at you.

