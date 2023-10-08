Video Games

How to Complete the Francis Coquelin RTTK SBC in EA FC 24

EA FC 24 Coquelin RTTK SBC

Francis Coquelin is an excellent French midfielder in EA FC 24. Currently, you can get his special 85 Rated CM Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) card through the limited time Squad Building Challenges (SBC). In this guide we’ll be covering how to complete both parts of the RTTK SBC for Francis Coquelin in EA FC 24 cheap and easy!

How to Do Francis Coquelin’s RTTK SBC in EA FC 24

Card from EA FC 24 showing stats for Francis Coquelin as part of an article on how to complete his RTTK SBC.

Coquelin has very nice stats to help you make plays and defend in the mid field. As a CM rather than a CDM, he can actually be pretty valuable to a bunch of formations that don’t run a CDM but could still use the defensive capability. Also keep in mind that this may not be his final rating. If he and Villarreal perform well, he could get a nice boost or two to his card rating and stats. That would really make having this card excellent value! To get Coquelin, you’ll need around 45K coins to buy the needed players.

How to Do the France Squad Challenge

To complete this challenge all you need is a one French player and an 84 overall rated squad. Here are the players to buy and place in any order:

  • Lobotka 84 Rated
  • Ruben Neves 84 Rated
  • Kingsbury 84 Rated
  • Casteels 84 Rated
  • Nnadozie 84 Rated
  • Koke 84 Rated
  • Dudek 84 Rated
  • Boattin 84 Rated
  • Martins 84 Rated
  • Mateo 84 Rated
  • Santos 79 Rated

There is no chemistry as part of this challenge, so just throw in the players and turn it in! It should cost around 12.5K to buy this squad. You’ll also get a Small Mixed Prime Players pack as a reward!

How to Do the LaLiga Squad Challenge

The LaLiga challenge is more expensive. It requires one LaLiga player but an overall rated squad of 85 to complete. Again no chemistry requirements so you can place the players in any order to complete the squad. The players to buy are:

  • Boattin 84 Rated
  • Pajor 87 Rated
  • Koulibaly 84 Rated
  • Smalling 84 Rated
  • Magull 87 Rated
  • Bixby 84 Rated
  • Fishlock 84 Rated
  • Koke 84 Rated
  • Kingsbury 84 Rated
  • Dabritz 84 Rated
  • Gulacsi 84 Rated

This squad will set you back about 31K coins to buy. Completing this challenge will also reward you with a Prime Electrum Players pack which is sweet! Once you’ve done both in EA FC 24, you’ll get RTTK Francis Coquelin as a reward.

That’s how you can complete the Francis Coquelin RTTK SBC for the best price in EA FC 24. For the player that you get plus the two packs, it’s actually a decent valued SBC!

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our guide to the best cheap defenders in EA FC 24.

