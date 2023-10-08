How to Complete the Francis Coquelin RTTK SBC in EA FC 24

Francis Coquelin is an excellent French midfielder in EA FC 24. Currently, you can get his special 85 Rated CM Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) card through the limited time Squad Building Challenges (SBC). In this guide we’ll be covering how to complete both parts of the RTTK SBC for Francis Coquelin in EA FC 24 cheap and easy!

How to Do Francis Coquelin’s RTTK SBC in EA FC 24

Coquelin has very nice stats to help you make plays and defend in the mid field. As a CM rather than a CDM, he can actually be pretty valuable to a bunch of formations that don’t run a CDM but could still use the defensive capability. Also keep in mind that this may not be his final rating. If he and Villarreal perform well, he could get a nice boost or two to his card rating and stats. That would really make having this card excellent value! To get Coquelin, you’ll need around 45K coins to buy the needed players.

How to Do the France Squad Challenge

To complete this challenge all you need is a one French player and an 84 overall rated squad. Here are the players to buy and place in any order:

Lobotka 84 Rated

Ruben Neves 84 Rated

Kingsbury 84 Rated

Casteels 84 Rated

Nnadozie 84 Rated

Koke 84 Rated

Dudek 84 Rated

Boattin 84 Rated

Martins 84 Rated

Mateo 84 Rated

Santos 79 Rated

There is no chemistry as part of this challenge, so just throw in the players and turn it in! It should cost around 12.5K to buy this squad. You’ll also get a Small Mixed Prime Players pack as a reward!

How to Do the LaLiga Squad Challenge

The LaLiga challenge is more expensive. It requires one LaLiga player but an overall rated squad of 85 to complete. Again no chemistry requirements so you can place the players in any order to complete the squad. The players to buy are:

Boattin 84 Rated

Pajor 87 Rated

Koulibaly 84 Rated

Smalling 84 Rated

Magull 87 Rated

Bixby 84 Rated

Fishlock 84 Rated

Koke 84 Rated

Kingsbury 84 Rated

Dabritz 84 Rated

Gulacsi 84 Rated

This squad will set you back about 31K coins to buy. Completing this challenge will also reward you with a Prime Electrum Players pack which is sweet! Once you’ve done both in EA FC 24, you’ll get RTTK Francis Coquelin as a reward.

That’s how you can complete the Francis Coquelin RTTK SBC for the best price in EA FC 24. For the player that you get plus the two packs, it’s actually a decent valued SBC!

