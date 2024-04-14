How Does a Sticker Exchange Work in Monopoly GO?

Players are always swapping stickers in Monopoly GO, but a sticker exchange works differently than a standard trade. Here is everything to know about starting a sticker exchange or replying to a requested one.

What is a Sticker Exchange in Monopoly GO?

Unlike a trade in Monopoly GO, where a player sends a sticker in good faith of a return sticker or just as a gift, an exchange requires the receiver to send something in return to accept the sticker being offered.

This method is a way to ensure players don’t get anything unwanted in a trade. However, there is a chance the person in the trade may not have the sticker the exchanger is looking for. The design of exchanges is to cut down on wasted or unsafe trades.

How To Use The Sticker Exchange in Monopoly GO

To initiate a sticker exchange in Monopoly GO follow the steps below:

Open the sticker album in the bottom right corner of the screen

Select the desired collection

Select a sticker to send to a friend

Before selecting a friend from the list, tap “Make an Exchange!” at the bottom of the friend list

Select the friend

Tap “exchange” on the pop-up after checking that the person is correct

How to Accept a Sticker Exchange in Monopoly GO

To accept a sticker exchange that has been offered to you, follow the steps below:

Players will receive a notification they have received an exchange request

Open the “Friends” menu at the bottom right side of the screen

Select “Timeline”

Tap “Accept” or “Decline” on the request

If you accept the exchange, you can now select a sticker to send in return

The change will go back to the original requester

They will either accept or deny the trade

If denied, players can start another trade exchange, if accepted, the stickers will be swapped.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

