Monopoly go sticker exchange
How Does a Sticker Exchange Work in Monopoly GO?

Laura Gray
Published: Apr 14, 2024 03:12 pm

Players are always swapping stickers in Monopoly GO, but a sticker exchange works differently than a standard trade. Here is everything to know about starting a sticker exchange or replying to a requested one.

What is a Sticker Exchange in Monopoly GO?

Monopoly GO Missing Golden Stickers
Unlike a trade in Monopoly GO, where a player sends a sticker in good faith of a return sticker or just as a gift, an exchange requires the receiver to send something in return to accept the sticker being offered.

This method is a way to ensure players don’t get anything unwanted in a trade. However, there is a chance the person in the trade may not have the sticker the exchanger is looking for. The design of exchanges is to cut down on wasted or unsafe trades.

How To Use The Sticker Exchange in Monopoly GO

To initiate a sticker exchange in Monopoly GO follow the steps below:

  • Open the sticker album in the bottom right corner of the screen
  • Select the desired collection
  • Select a sticker to send to a friend
  • Before selecting a friend from the list, tap “Make an Exchange!” at the bottom of the friend list
  • Select the friend
  • Tap “exchange” on the pop-up after checking that the person is correct

Related: How To Never Run Out of Dice in Monopoly GO

How to Accept a Sticker Exchange in Monopoly GO

To accept a sticker exchange that has been offered to you, follow the steps below:

  • Players will receive a notification they have received an exchange request
  • Open the “Friends” menu at the bottom right side of the screen
  • Select “Timeline”
  • Tap “Accept” or “Decline” on the request
  • If you accept the exchange, you can now select a sticker to send in return
  • The change will go back to the original requester
  • They will either accept or deny the trade
  • If denied, players can start another trade exchange, if accepted, the stickers will be swapped.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

