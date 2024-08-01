How Does Aemond Targaryen Die in House of the Dragon

Warning: This Article Contains Spoilers for House of the Dragon. Aemond Targaryen is one of the most polarizing characters in House of the Dragon and naturally, a lot of fans want to see him dead. Here’s what we know about how it happens.

Does Aemond Targaryen Die in House of the Dragon?

At the time of publishing Aemond Targaryen is very much alive in the House of the Dragon show, however, we can look to the book Fire & Blood to see exactly how his story ends.

While it hasn’t been confirmed that his story will remain the same in the show, we will be diving into massive spoilers and this is your final warning. Stop reading here if you don’t want Aemond’s fate to be spoiled.

Aemond Targaryen’s Death, Explained

Aemond Targaryen dies fighting his Uncle Daemon Targaryen above the Gods Eye near Harrenhal. The two battle on their dragons eventually results in both of them and their dragons being killed, or at the very least assumed to be dead.

Daemon seeks out Aemond to do battle at Harrenhal and eventually after 13 days the latter arrives alongside his pregnant wife. After some conversation between him and his uncle, Aemond kissed a very pregnant Alys goodbye, mounted Vhagar, and flew into the air to start the battle above the God’s Eye.

Aemond chooses to fasten his saddles connecting him to Vhagar while Daemon leaves them loose. After a back-and-forth fight, Caraxes locks its jaws around Vhagar’s neck and Daemon leaps from Caraxes jumping onto Vhagar and stabbing Darksister his Valyrian blade through Aemond’s missing eye.

While this is happening Vhagar uses its last strength to rip Caraxes apart sending both dragons and their riding crashing down into the lake below. Later Aemond and Vhagar’s corpses are discovered at the bottom of the lake as he remains attached to his dragon. Daemon’s body was never found.

Things Could Be Changed

While this is one of the most epic moments in all of the Dance of the Dragons, it is possible that the House of the Dragon show could change events that lead to everything going down. We would expect that the key narrative points will remain but don’t be surprised if the circumstances around Aemond’s death are different.

House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max now.

