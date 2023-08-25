How Does Targeting Work in Armored Core 6?

The time has come to once again become a mercenary pilot of the badass Armored Cores with the release of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. The game is every bit the third-person mecha shooter you know and love. You’ll be boosting around, blasting, and slashing your enemies, but new players will likely find this style of shooter quite different. It’s a game that doesn’t really rely on aiming much at all. Let’s go over how the targeting actually works in Armored Core 6.

How Targeting Works in AC6

Unlike many recent shooters, the game does most of the aiming for you. This can take some getting used to, as we’ve become accustomed to aiming being one of the core focuses in shooters. Instead, what you’ll need to focus on is positioning, boosting, cooldowns, and movement. The targeting system basically fully automates your aim. Even if using the button to disengage the assisted aim, you’ll still snap on to targets and fire in their general area. No need to worry about headshots here. When enemies are on the move, though, you can miss your shots. You’ll need to get into lock-on range before firing. When the targeting crosshair on the enemy is red, that is the optimal time to fire.

That may make the game sound easy but, trust me, you’ll have plenty to worry about — especially when it comes to boss fights. Avoiding gun fire and missiles and picking the right moments to boost and use your abilities like rockets is tricky. You’ll be glad you have the targeting system locking on to enemies for you. Just make sure you’re close enough to get some good damage in, as the range of your weapons plays a big factor in shots landing.

For the melee weapons, these also have a kind of lock on. You need to judge the range yourself because they can easily miss if you’re not range. It’s best to ensure you’re up close and personal for those attacks. Don’t forget to make use of these either, they can be incredibly strong!

So, all you need to do is aim in the direction of an enemy in Armored Core 6 and the targeting system will lock on to them for you. Then you just need to avoid their gunfire with your movement while you blast them!