Players have discovered a frustrating bug for the “New Person, Same Old Mistakes” quest in Cyberpunk 2077, but luckily, we have a fix or two you can try to solve this issue.

When Cyberpunk 2077 launched, nasty bugs and glitches were a dime a dozen in the futuristic RPG. NPCs were strangely clipping into the environment, enemies often bugged out, and interacting with objects sometimes just didn’t work. Over time, developer CD Projekt Red cleared up these issues bit by bit, and the recent 2.0 patch has overhauled even more aspects of the game. However, alongside the patch came an issue with a new quest called “New Person, Same Old Mistakes.”

After completing “Waiting for Dodger,” you will be asked to talk to an NPC called Bill inside a garage to start “New Person, Same Old Mistakes,” but the door will be shut tight. No matter what, it’s not possible to open the garage door, which quickly led players to believe this had to be a bug. Here are some options you can try to fix this.

How to Fix the “New Person, Same Old Mistakes” Quest Bug in Cyberpunk 2077

According to a Reddit thread of players discussing ways to fix the bug, one user figured out that reading the message for “New Person, Same Old Mistakes” should automatically give you the following location.

“When you get the quest, just read the message and do not reply,” said the Redditor. “Reading the message will automatically give you the location so you can then go to the quest location and finish it from there…The door should be open and you’re free to reply.”

This user plays Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 5, but this appears to be a universal fix for all applicable systems. If you play on PC, you could download the “Open Sesame Mod” on Nexus Mods to force open the garage door, if you’d like. If neither solution works, you should reload a previous save and try the first option of not replying again, otherwise, it might be time to contact Cyberpunk 2077 support for assistance.

