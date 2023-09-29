How to Get the Secret Ending in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC

It’s only been a few days since its release and players have already stumbled onto a secret ending in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. In fact, there appears to be more than just one, each with different requirements and triggered at different points in the DLC’s story. As V, you will encounter several new characters throughout the expansion, some of which are key players in how to get a secret ending. I’ll break down what you’ll need to do get those secret endings in Cyberpunk 2077, but fair warning, knowing these details will spoil aspects of Phantom Liberty. Here’s everything you need to know.

How Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’s First Secret Ending



Early into Phantom Liberty, you’ll start a mission called “Dog Eat Dog” and transition into another known as “Hole in the Sky.” The latter requires you to rescue a high-priority target. Ordinarily, you’d likely make it in time and save the target. However, if you ignore the mission or take too long, you will fail and be locked out of the Phantom Liberty main storyline missions.

Thanks to a clip from Twitter user Synth Potato, we learned about this sequence, and it turns out you will also trigger a secret ending cutscene with Johnny Silverhand in the process. Johnny will say the mission was a total bust and basically tell you to dust yourself off and move on. If this happens to you, don’t fret, the game should have automatically been saved before the mission. You can restart Phantom Liberty and continue the DLC this way.

How to Get Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’s Alternate Ending

Toward the end of the second act of Phantom Liberty, you must choose between Songbird or Reed. At this point, go with Songbird. Wait for the character to contact you, and complete the “The Killing Moon” questline. Continue assisting Songbird, but when Reed approaches you to hand over Songbird in exchange for the cure you need, take it to begin the “Through Pain to Heaven” mission.

Reed will contact you to provide the cure, which will trigger the location for the “Who Wants to Live Forever” mission. The mission spot will be on Misty’s Esoterica’s rooftop. Eventually, you will enter a vehicle with NUSA agents and travel to Langley to remove the Relic inside V to save them.

What’s crazy about this mission is that it will transition into a secret alternate ending where V’s surgery puts them into a two-year coma. When they wake up, Reed gives them a rundown of what happened and explains all the combat implants and chrome installed on V had to be removed. The merc can no longer install combat implants ever again because they will kill V instantly. Ultimately, V meets up with the characters in Night City and has to live as a regular human being.

