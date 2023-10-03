How to Fix an Unexpected Error Has Occurred in EA FC 24

If you’ve recently tried to log on to the Clubs mode in EA Sports FC 24 to play with friends, you may find the game not working right — and you’re not alone. A lot of players online are reporting problems. In the case that you’re getting the “an unexpected error has occurred” message in EA Sports FC 24, here’s our fix for the problem at this time.

How to Fix an Unexpected Error has Occurred in EA Sports FC 24’s Clubs Mode

Right now, the only solution is, unfortunately, to wait for an update to EA FC 24.

Essentially, in early October, the studio released an update to EA Sports FC 24. Due to version differences between the PC and console iterations of the game, crossplay has been disabled between the two. As such, the Clubs mode in EA Sports FC 24 won’t work as expected until the other versions of the title have been updated. You can read the company’s post on X about the issue below. While the issue will likely be resolved soon, it’s a good idea to check back here with us or with the game’s various social media accounts for updates. Also, make sure you’re keeping your game up-to-date and resetting where necessary so that the changes take effect.

Related: How to Complete RTTK Mohammed Kudus SBC in EA FC 24

Please note that cross-play will not be available for the PC version of EA SPORTS FC 24 until other cross-play versions of the game receive this Title Update as well. — EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication (@EASFCDirect) October 2, 2023

That being said, from what I can gather online, the issue only seems to affect people who trying to play with someone on PC. Clubs should thus still work provided you’re only with other people on PC or other people on console. It’s an annoying problem, though, and hopefully the next time there’s an update, EA will roll the patch out simultaneously to avoid such disruptions.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our pick for the best formation and custom tactics in EA FC 24.