Lies of P lets you get your hands on some cool special weapons, a reward for trouncing some of the game’s bosses. But just how and where do you get them? If you want to know how to get boss weapons in Lies of P, I’ve got the answer.

When & Where to Get the Boss Weapons in Lies of P

To claim the boss weapons, you need the special Ergo from defeating bosses in Lies of P, e.g. the Scrapped Watchman, the Parade Master, King’s Flame Fuoco and so on. You can use this Ergo to level up, but you absolutely should resist the urge, at least until you’ve chosen which, if any, of the boss weapons you want.

To get the boss weapons you need to have met Alidoro, which won’t happen until you reach the room before Fallen Archbishop Andreus in St. Frangelico Cathedral. Just before reaching that boss’s room, you’ll see a second lift. Go up in the lift, and you’ll be taken to a balcony where you’ll meet Alidoro, who is a man wearing a dog mask. I’d recommend you speak to him and swap any weapons you want right there and then. He’ll ask you where he should go to to be safe. Here’s how you should answer.

But once you do answer and leave the balcony he’ll disappear and even though you might have sent him to the hotel he won’t show up until you’ve beat the Archbishop which is a real task in itself. Then, you can find him wherever you sent him.

Related: Differences Between Motivity and Technique in Lies of P Explained

How Do You Upgrade Boss Weapons?

Boss weapons, or special weapons, can be upgraded at Eugenie using Dark Moon Moonstone of the Covenant, a special material. You can find these at various places in the game. You can also upgrade the Hotel Krat’s Polendina’s inventory using the Krat Supply Box. This will let you purchase Dark Moons from him. However, the catch is that he has a limited supply. I went mad buying them, thinking I could upgrade all my weapons, only to find him out of stock after I bought about five.

And that’s how to get boss weapons in Lies of P.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our guide to respeccing your character in Lies of P.