How to Respec in Lies of P

Lies of P is a tough game, that goes without saying. One doesn’t wade into the pool of a Soulslike adventure expecting the experience to be a breezy stroll in the park. As players take Pinocchio through a dark reimagining of his classic story, exploring the city of Krat and its hordes of bloodthirsty puppets, the challenge only increases. So what should you do if you’re just not making it through? Maybe you realize that all those points you dumped into Vitality would have been better if they’d been slotted under Motivity (who needs buckets of health if you can put the enemy down before they even hit you, right?). Perhaps you’re a few dozen hours into Lies of P,and you’re just ready for a fresh start, wiping the slate clean for a new build that focuses on an entirely different gameplay style! You’ll need to respec if that’s the case, so if you’re wondering how to reassign all your skill points in Lies of P, then we’ve got you covered.

How to Reassign Skill Points in Lies of P

It’s worth pointing out that respeccing in Lies of P isn’t something that can be done in the early hours of the game. It’s not an option available to players from the start of your adventure, so if you’re not enjoying your current build, you’ll have to stick it out and make the best of the situation until roughly halfway through the story. Once you defeat Champion Victor, the boss of the seventh chapter, you’ll go on to meet Simon Manus, who gifts you the Saintess of Mercy Statue Gallery Key. With this in your possession, double back to the Grand Exhibition, the location guarded by the aforementioned Victor, and look through the gallery for a gondola exhibit. Nearby and on the left, a locked door is waiting to be pried open with the help of your new key. Head on inside and bear witness to the magnificent sculpture that will grant you the ability to wipe away your skills.

Related: Should You Tell the Weeping Woman the Truth or Lie in Lies of P?

Of course, it isn’t free to respec in Lies of P. You’ll need to cough up some Gold Coin Fruits (which can be harvested from the tree in Hotel Krat) if you want to change up your stats, but be warned, while the first time is cheap, the amount you’ll need to pay will increase for every subsequent alteration. The Saintess of Mercy Statue does more than just undo all your skill assignments, it’ll also let you walk back any upgrades equipped to your Legion Arm and your P-Organ. To start, it’ll cost 10 Gold Fruit Coins to reset your level, 10 for your P-Organ, and only 5 for your Legion Arm. So if you really want to start from scratch again, you can go all the way if you like.

The Cost of a Respec in Lies of P

It’s worth noting that while Gold Fruit Coins aren’t especially difficult to track down, you might have to kill some time if you want to generate a really massive stash of them. The tree that spawns them usually generates one approximately every 10 minutes up to a maximum of eight. This total can be upgraded with the P-Organ so if you’re worried about not having enough at any given time, just be patient and level up a bit. Having said that, unless you’re planning on respeccing multiple times in your playthrough (variety is the spice of death and all that), I wouldn’t be too concerned about farming bucketloads of the Gold Fruit Coins.

Don’t worry about having to earn back all those resources you might have lost, either. Respeccing will refund everything you spent on leveling your character and their various traits, meaning you can just dive straight into a new build if you like.

Now that you know how to change up your skills and abilities, you’ll never have to feel locked into a particular playstyle ever again! The best part is that there’s also a Stargazer right alongside the Saintess of Mercy Statue meaning you can simply revisit the location whenever you please. So get out there with your snappy new abilities and destroy those puppets!

If you’re looking for more help with the game, check out how lying works in Lies of P.