How Is Logan Alive In Deadpool 3? Explained

Logan was last seen in the 2017 film of the same name, where the character died of old age and severe wounds. However, Deadpool 3 is now bringing Wolverine back to life, thanks to the rules of the Multiverse.

Recommended Videos

Why Is Logan Alive In Deadpool 3?

Much of the excitement surrounding the upcoming Deadpool 3 stemmed from the initial announcement in 2022 that Hugh Jackman would be reprising the role of Wolverine in the film. Revealed through a hilariously low-key YouTube video uploaded on Ryan Reynolds’ YouTube channel, the news of Jackman’s return was met with a divided reception. There was excitement about how the obvious chemistry between Reynolds and Jackman would translate to the big screen. Still, there was also hesitation given that Jackman’s character was given a fantastic sendoff in 2017’s Logan, directed by James Mangold.

The 2017 film saw an older and world-weary Logan saving one of the last remaining groups of young mutants from experimentation and exploitation at the cost of his own life. Logan is considered a landmark in the comic book film genre, especially with its conclusive ending in the main character’s death. However, that leaves the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film in an odd position, as the character of Logan should be dead in the X-Men timeline.

Thankfully, in a follow-up video to the announcement, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman clarify, albeit somewhat jokingly, that Logan and the events that unfold in that film are their own separate things. Moreover, when you look at the name of the current saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is the Multiverse Saga, and see how the TVA (Time Variance Authority) is involved in Deadpool 3, it starts to make a lot more sense in how Wolverine is involved in the film.

Just as the TVA introduced multiple variants of Loki in the Disney+ show of the same name, Deadpool & Wolverine will undoubtedly explain that the Logan we see in the upcoming movie is another variant of the character, also played by Hugh Jackman. The promotional materials for Deadpool 3 show that this Logan is younger than the one in the 2017 film and still has a strong healing factor. So, while a version of the character may have died at the end of one film, the Multiverse will always have the opportunity to introduce another version.

And that’s how Logan is Alive in Deadpool 3.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more