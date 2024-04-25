Cropped poster artwork for Deadpool & Wolverine featuring Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine
Category:
Movies & TV

How Is Logan Alive In Deadpool 3? Explained

Image of Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 10:56 pm

Logan was last seen in the 2017 film of the same name, where the character died of old age and severe wounds. However, Deadpool 3 is now bringing Wolverine back to life, thanks to the rules of the Multiverse.

Recommended Videos

Why Is Logan Alive In Deadpool 3?

Much of the excitement surrounding the upcoming Deadpool 3 stemmed from the initial announcement in 2022 that Hugh Jackman would be reprising the role of Wolverine in the film. Revealed through a hilariously low-key YouTube video uploaded on Ryan Reynolds’ YouTube channel, the news of Jackman’s return was met with a divided reception. There was excitement about how the obvious chemistry between Reynolds and Jackman would translate to the big screen. Still, there was also hesitation given that Jackman’s character was given a fantastic sendoff in 2017’s Logan, directed by James Mangold.

The 2017 film saw an older and world-weary Logan saving one of the last remaining groups of young mutants from experimentation and exploitation at the cost of his own life. Logan is considered a landmark in the comic book film genre, especially with its conclusive ending in the main character’s death. However, that leaves the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film in an odd position, as the character of Logan should be dead in the X-Men timeline.

Thankfully, in a follow-up video to the announcement, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman clarify, albeit somewhat jokingly, that Logan and the events that unfold in that film are their own separate things. Moreover, when you look at the name of the current saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is the Multiverse Saga, and see how the TVA (Time Variance Authority) is involved in Deadpool 3, it starts to make a lot more sense in how Wolverine is involved in the film.

Just as the TVA introduced multiple variants of Loki in the Disney+ show of the same name, Deadpool & Wolverine will undoubtedly explain that the Logan we see in the upcoming movie is another variant of the character, also played by Hugh Jackman. The promotional materials for Deadpool 3 show that this Logan is younger than the one in the 2017 film and still has a strong healing factor. So, while a version of the character may have died at the end of one film, the Multiverse will always have the opportunity to introduce another version.

And that’s how Logan is Alive in Deadpool 3.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Post Tag:
Deadpool & Wolverine
Deadpool 3
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Doctor Who: Why Did Christopher Eccleston Leave the Show?
Christopher Eccleston as the Ninth Doctor in key art for Doctor Who Series 1
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Doctor Who: Why Did Christopher Eccleston Leave the Show?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Deadpool & Wolverine: What Does LFG Mean?
A close-up of Wolverine's claws in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Deadpool & Wolverine: What Does LFG Mean?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Apr 24, 2024
Read Article When Does X-Men ’97 Episode 8 Come Out?
Morph, Jean Grey, Jubilee, Cyclops, Rogue, Gambit, Beast, Wolverine, Storm, and Bishop in X-Men '97
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
When Does X-Men ’97 Episode 8 Come Out?
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Doctor Who: Why Did Christopher Eccleston Leave the Show?
Christopher Eccleston as the Ninth Doctor in key art for Doctor Who Series 1
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Doctor Who: Why Did Christopher Eccleston Leave the Show?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Deadpool & Wolverine: What Does LFG Mean?
A close-up of Wolverine's claws in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Deadpool & Wolverine: What Does LFG Mean?
Leon Miller Leon Miller Apr 24, 2024
Read Article When Does X-Men ’97 Episode 8 Come Out?
Morph, Jean Grey, Jubilee, Cyclops, Rogue, Gambit, Beast, Wolverine, Storm, and Bishop in X-Men '97
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
When Does X-Men ’97 Episode 8 Come Out?
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 24, 2024
Author
Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela is a Freelance Entertainment writer for The Escapist. For the past seven years, he has covered various festivals, movies, television, and video games for outlets such as /Film, Collider, and DiscussingFilm. In 2020, he received a Bachelor's Degree in Digital Media Production from the University of Texas at El Paso. When he’s not explaining why Metal Gear Solid 2 is the greatest game ever made, you can probably find him catching up on the One Piece anime.