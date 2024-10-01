Great British Bake Off 2024 Contestants Guide: What We Know About The Bakers So Far

A new season of The Great British Bake Off has arrived to usher in the coziest fall vibes. Along with a new season comes a new batch of bakers, so here’s everything we know about the 2024 Great British Bake Off contestants so far.

All 2024 Great British Bake Off Contestants

Great British Bake Off series 15 kicks off with a dozen new bakers in the tent. We’ve got returning judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, as well as returning hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond.

In the coming weeks, we’ll get to know the baker’s backstories and their baking styles through each new episode. Here’s what we know about our new contestants so far to help you keep track of the slightly daunting early-season roster!

Andy

Image via Love Productions

Andy is a father and husband who works as a car mechanic and enjoys keeping active with plenty of long walks. He learned to bake from his mom and hopes to pass on the tradition to his daughter.

In the tent thus far, Andy has had a mixed performance with a messy loaf cake but a truly stunning leather bag illusion cake.

Christiaan

Image via Love Productions

Christiaan comes from a small town in the Netherlands and his unique accent is a result of traveling quite a bit throughout life. He works in fashion, bringing his eye for style to his bakes.

Thus far as a contestant on 2024’s Great British Bake Off, Christiaan shows a penchant for sour bakes, which hasn’t won over Paul Hollywood’s approval just yet.

Dylan

Image via Love Productions

Dylan works in retail and is an avid traveler and skateboarder who loves Japanese-inspired characters. He incorporates spices and fusion elements into his bakes.

He’s been relatively quiet thus far, settling into the middle of the pack in Week 1 with solid bakes. He made a bold move using chiffon cake for his showstopper illusion, but surprisingly, it paid off!

Georgie

Image via Love Productions

Georgie works as a nurse and is a wife and mother who loves foraging and gardening. She has a full house of animal companions from chickens, ducks, and dogs.

Her illusion cake in Week 1, which suffered a bit from timing issues, was inspired by her favorite chicken, Fanny.

Gill

Image via Love Productions

Gill learned to bake with her family growing up and continues to enjoy honoring her late father with his signature lemon meringue pie recipe. She works as a Senior Category Manager.

We haven’t seen too much of Gill thus far, falling solidly in the middle of the pack with a decent orange and chocolate signature bake and a solidly okay boule illusion cake.

Hazel

Image via Love Productions

Hazel is a retired nail technician, as well as a grandmother and wife to her childhood sweetheart. She loves creative, complicated bakes with many moving parts, and her favorite non-baking hobby is bingo.

Her purse illusion cake in Week 1 included a real handle to carry it up to the judging table, showing her structural skills if not spot-on flavors.

Illiyin

Image via Love Productions

Illiyin is a midwife and published author who supports women throughout their parenthood journies. She’s also a wife and mother to two young children.

Illiyin claimed this season’s first Hollywood handshake for her Signature Bake in Week 1 of The Great British Bake Off, a cinnamon roll loaf.

Jeff

Image via Love Productions

Jeff is originally from the Bronx but has lived in the UK since 1979 when he moved there to live with his English wife. He is a retired University lecturer and an avid walker, swimmer, and gym-goer who learned baking from his great-grandmother.

Jeff appeared only in the first challenge for Week 1, later taking off due to illness. Hopefully, he’ll be back soon so we have a chance to see what he can do.

John

Image via Love Productions

John is from the West Midlands, where he had many careers before settling on working for the NHS. He’s a dog dad to Cavapoo Stanley, who he likes to take for long walks.

In Week 1, John bonded with host Allison over their shared West Midland roots. His jeans illusion cake stunned with spectacular small details right down to the labels, earning him the honor of being Series 15’s first Star Baker.

Mike

Image via Love Productions

Mike is a fourth-generation farmer and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. He enjoys using locally grown ingredients in his bakes.

Week 1 already found Mike creating bakes using ingredients he’d grown at home, with more sure to come.

Nelly

Image via Love Productions

Nelly is originally from Slovakia and loves incorporating her culture into bakes. She works in palliative care and is a wife and mother. Her baking skills are fully self-taught.

So far, Nelly hasn’t gotten a ton of screen time but was inspired to create a shoe for her signature bake due to wishing for girlier shoes when she was young.

Sumayah

Image via Love Productions

The honor of Series 15’s youngest baker goes to Sumayah, a self-taught baker enjoying a gap year before heading off to Dentistry school.

Her Week 1 illusion cake featured one of her beloved ducks in an impressively lifelike fashion.

While no one was eliminated during Week 1, we will soon have to start saying goodbye to some of these talented bakers. Nevertheless, there’s plenty more to look forward to as this year’s cast shows off their skills in the tent.

The Great British Bake Off is airing now.

