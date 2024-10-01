Perfect Match: Are Stevan and Alara Still Together? Answered

Stevan and Alara may not have won Perfect Match Season 2, but they were one of the fanbase’s favorite couples, and their chemistry was undeniable. So, just what happened after Netflix’s show ended? Are Stevan and Alara from Perfect Match still together? Here’s what you need to know.

Are Stevan and Alara From Perfect Match Still Together? Here’s What Happened Next

Stevan and Alara from Perfect Match are not still together. So, what happened to them? Did Stevan cheat on Alara or vice versa? Did they discover that the person they saw on the show was just a facade and that they were really just the worst? Actually, no. The truth is rather more mundane, which is surely to disappoint a lot of fans.

Stevan (Too Hot to Handle) and Alara (Dated and Related) weren’t initially matched with each other, not least because Alara didn’t actually arrive on Perfect Match until Episode 3. Stevan matched with Micah and was later with Xanthi. The pair eventually went on a date during Episode 3, and during Episode 4, we discovered they’d matched, though Dom still had his eyes on Alara.

However, when the show ended, the practicalities of maintaining a long-distance relationship just proved too much for the duo. Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum, Stevan said, “Don’t try and date someone who lives in another country.” Stevan lives in Los Angeles, while Alara is from London, which is quite the distance.

On top of the distance, there was also the time zone factor, as the pair were rarely up around the same time. The couple apparently hadn’t spoken until Netflix’s Summer Break event, so the relationship didn’t last long off-set. Stevan has moved on quickly and is seeing someone else, and while Alara hasn’t confirmed her relationship status, she did post on her Instagram that “Nonchalant men are not for me, I want mine to have a panic attack when we not talking,” throwing shade at her former flame and revealing the kind of partner she wants to have.

So, the answer to whether Stevan and Alara from Perfect Match are still together is no, they’re not. Their relationship was long-distance and didn’t work out because they couldn’t get on the same page.

Both seasons of Perfect Match are streaming now on Netflix.

