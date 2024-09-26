Perfect Match: Are Harry and Jess Still Together? Answered

Perfect Match brings together contestants from other Netflix reality shows, hoping to help them find love. Of course, things always end up messy, and that leaves fans scrambling to figure out which couples are still together after the show wraps. So, are Harry and Jess from Perfect Match still together?

Recommended Videos

Harry and Jess From Perfect Match’s Relationship Status, Explained

Harry already had a reputation as a troublemaker when Jess entered the villa in Perfect Match Season 2. He had issues with his first match, Elys, so she tried to make sure Jess knew he wasn’t the guy to go for. Jess didn’t heed that warning, however, jumping right into a romance with Harry. Unfortunately, she would learn her lesson before the season was over, with the two of them breaking up due to Harry’s inability to stay faithful.

Despite professing real feelings for each other, Jess and Harry weren’t able to make things work, but that doesn’t mean anyone is holding a grudge. “I wouldn’t quite call us friends, but we’re definitely not enemies,” she told Tudum. “At this point, I just have to meet him where he is. I mean, Harry is Harry.”

Harry also had a mature reaction to the breakup, revealing that he’s changed since the show ended. “I’ve grown so much and done so much work on myself in the last year,” he explained. “Now I get to look at that version of Harry and be like, ‘OK, well, thank God I’m not like that anymore.’ I get to evaluate myself and make sure that that doesn’t happen again.”

Related: All Major Actors & Cast List for Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

However, unlike other couples on the show, like Nigel and Christine, who have thought about getting back together, there doesn’t appear to be a future for Jess and Harry after Perfect Match, as neither of them is looking for anything serious. “I’m just not an easy person to date. I’m very busy and bringing someone into that world is really tough,” Harry said. “I feel like I would be doing a disservice to anyone to put that burden on them. But when that person does pop up, [I want to be] fully prepared and ready to give them everything that they need.”

And that’s whether Harry and Jess from Perfect Match are still together.

Perfect Match Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy