All Major Actors & Cast List for Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Netflix’s Monsters series of dramatized true-crime stories continues with the story of the Menendez brothers, who were found guilty of murdering their parents. But which actors star in this dark drama? Here are all the major actors and the cast list for Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.
Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez
Erik Mendenez, along with his brother Lyle, were convicted of murdering their parents in a trial that grabbed the attention of the media for months. They admitted to the murders, though they claimed it was out of fear for their lives.
He’s played by Cooper Koch, who said he used recordings from the trials (the first was a mistrial) to get into the role. This is his first leading role though horror fans may also recognize him from camp slasher They/Them.
Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Lyle Menendez
Nicholas Alexander Chavez plays Lyle Menendez, Erik’s older brother. Both he and his brother were in training to become tennis pros. The defense brought up how allegedly demanding their schedule was, in an effort to support the allegations of abuse (via CNN).
Chavez likely used that information to help build his performance. He will be familiar to soap fans as Spencer Cassadine from General Hospital, a role he won a Daytime Emmy for.
Chloe Sevigny as Kitty Menendez
Kitty Menendez was the brothers’ mother and one of their two victims, and while the series dramatizes things, it’s not just Netflix’s series that paints her marriage as unhappy. She stopped teaching to become a full-time housewife, and (via Biography) it’s been alleged that her husband Jose was regularly cheating on her. According to one account, it drove her to the brink of suicide.
She’s played by Chloe Sevigny, whose long career has led her to directing. She’s appeared in Boys Don’t Cry and American Horror Story, and American Psycho fans will remember her as Jean, Patrick Bateman’s assistant.
Javier Bardem as Jose Menendez
As part of the cast of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Javier Bardem is Jose Menendez, a music industry exec who was extremely driven and (via Biography) signed several major bands, including Duran Duran for his company. The prosecution alleged that the brothers killed him for his money. Their take was that he was an abusive monster.
He’s played by Javier Bardem, who Bond fans will remember as Silva from 007: Skyfall, though his most monstrous role is as Anton Chigurh in No Country For Old Men, which he won an Oscar for.
There are many, many other actors who lend their performances to the second season of Netflix’s Monsters. That includes Nathan Lane (The Producers) as investigative journalist Dominick Dunne and Ari Graynor (Fringe) as Leslie Abramson, the brothers’ defense attorney.
Full Cast of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Here’s a list of every cast member of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, courtesy of IMDB. And yes, there really is someone playing O. J. Simpson. Watch the show if you want to find out why.
Published: Sep 25, 2024 03:11 pm