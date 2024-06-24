Perfect Match: Are Christine and Nigel Still Together? Answered

Perfect Match Season 2 drew to a close with Christine and Nigel as the show’s winners. And aside from each other, they left with a grand prize of a Thai holiday. But are Christine and Nigel from Perfect Match still together? Here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

Did Perfect Match Season 2’s Christine and Nigel Stay Together?

Perfect Match Season 2’s winning couple is not together. We know from the brief clip at the end of the finale that they were together for at least some part of their Thai holiday. That’s longer than Dom and Georgia from Season 1 lasted – they didn’t even make it to their holiday. But beyond that, Christine and Nigel are not a couple anymore.

Their break-up was confirmed in Netflix’s post-show update. During one of the clips, Christine was seen praising their vibe, but now, she’s got a completely different viewpoint.

“It’s done. I blocked him,” she explains, adding that Nigel was concerned about how their relationship looked on camera.

“After the show ended, Christine and I’s relationship was okay for a little bit,” Nigel says. “She basically just kind of broken my trust with her, and it was so hard to get back.” He also mentions that he can “…forgive but not forget” but doesn’t say what he was supposed to be forgiving.

Related: Are Shayne and Chloe From Perfect Match Still Together? Answered

Is there more to the story? Almost certainly, but it doesn’t look like Nigel and Christine are sharing more. Or if they did, Netflix cut it.

So, the answer to whether Christine and Nigel from Perfect Match are still together is no. Ultimately, their relationship did last past the finale but not very long (the finale was filmed well before it aired). Between them and Dom and George, Perfect Match‘s “winning” couples have both ended up single.

Perfect Match is streaming now on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy