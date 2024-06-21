When Was Perfect Match Season 2 Filmed? Answered

The Perfect Match Season 2 finale just dropped on Netflix, with a surprising couple winning (and redeeming) the grand prize. This has led many fans to wonder when exactly the season was filmed, and if the winning couple is still together.

Recommended Videos

When Was Perfect Match Season 2 Filmed?

Netflix has remained tight-lipped about when exactly Perfect Match Season 2 was filmed. Although this is nothing new for the streaming service, an online post and dialogue from the show itself provides a few solid clues.

In the very first episode of Perfect Match Season 2, Harry Jowsey of Too Hot To Handle is brought into the villa. This leads his co-stars to comment that his relationship with THTH co-star Georgia Hassarati had just ended. Harry and Georgia went public about their breakup in June 2023, meaning that the first episode was filmed somewhere around then last summer.

Along those same lines, blogger Zachary Reality, who covers reality TV, seemingly revealed when filming started in 2023. On August 15 of that year, Reality tweeted that “Perfect Match Season 2 started filming today in Mexico.” He also confirmed at the time that Love Is Blind‘s Micah Lussier was on the show, and as that proved true, it lends credence to his claims.

As such, Perfect Match Season 2 likely started filming around August 15. The exact length of production isn’t clear, but based on dialogue in the show, Perfect Match seems to film for a few weeks. That means production probably started in mid-August and ended by early-to-mid-September at the latest. While Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed that timeline, and the network rarely does provide information like that, it seems like a safe bet right now.

And that’s our best guess for when Perfect Match Season 2 filmed. If you’re looking for more on the show, check out whether Stevan and Alara are still together following the finale.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy