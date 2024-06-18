How Many Larval Tears are in Elden Ring?

If you want to respec your character in Elden Ring, then you need to find a Larval Tear, and there are only so many you can use. Before you start using them at will, I’ll cover how many are in the game and how you can get them.

How Many Larval Tears Can You Get in Elden Ring?

There are 18 Larval Tears that you can earn in the base game of Elden Ring. That means you essentially have 18 attempts at a respec for your character until you are locked in. Tears are meant to be used conservatively, which means you should reconsider before swapping out your current weapon. With the DLC around the corner, those tears will be even more valuable for players who want to experiment with the new weapons in the game.

The good news is that not all hope is lost. Areas in Nokstella have a chance for you to earn another tear as you farm the silver enemies, but the odds are you will only get a fragment. If you have managed to respect 18 times, then I would guess you are near the end of the game anyway. In that case, just start a New Game Plus run, and you can start collecting the same set of Larval Tears all over again.

If you haven’t found most of the tears in the game, I recommend exploring all of Nokron and Nokstella. Both of these underground areas have the highest concentration of Larval Tears on the entire map. Areas like Caelid and Liurnia will still have them, but they are few and far between. Focus on killing Radahn and opening up Nokstella for easy farming. Then you can head to Rennala when you’re ready and start respecing into new weapon builds.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

