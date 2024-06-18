There are quite a few obscure triggers to hit up in Elden Ring if you want to progress or make sure you’re not locked out of certain questlines. Here’s how to start the Radahn Festival in Elden Ring.

Recommended Videos

Elden Ring Radahn Festival Starting Requirements

There are two main ways of starting the Radahn Festival in Elden Ring, as listed below:

By progressing through Ranni’s questline

By activating any Site of Grace in the Altus Plateau

Considering that Ranni has one of the longest and most complex questlines in the game, it’ll be much easier for you to just hit up the Altus Plateau to start the Festival. If you haven’t reached the region yet, though, we’ll walk you through it step-by-step.

Head to the Altus Plateau

To reach the Altus Plateau in Elden Ring, you’ll need to activate the Grand Lift of Dectus. Do note that you’ll need the Dectus Medallion, which has been split into two halves. The left half of the Dectus Medallion is located in Fort Haight in East Limgrave, and you’ll need to make your way to the top of the ramparts where you’ll find a tough knight enemy. There’s a chest here, which contains the left half.

The right half of the Dectus Medallion is located in Fort Faroth, in the Caelid region. Upon entering Fort Faroth, look for a ladder in the far side of the room. Climb up, and you’ll find a chest containing the right half of the Dectus Medallion.

With both halves in your possession, activate the Grand Lift of Dectus, which is located on the Bellum HIghway in the northern part of Liurnia.

Alternatively, you can also make your way to the Altus Plateau by heading through the ravine located just west of the Grand Lift of Dectus. There’s a smaller lift at the end of the ravine, which you can take up the cliffs. Do be prepared to fight your way through a whole ton of enemies if you want to take this route.

Progress Through Ranni’s Questline

To start Ranni’s questline in Elden Ring, go northwest of Lucaria Lake to speak with War Counselor Iji. Keep heading straight to reach Carian Manor, clear the dungeon, and you’ll reach the Three Sisters area where you can find Ranni in the western tower.

Then, head to Siofras River Well and speak with Blaidd, then speak with Selvius and Sellen, and you should be able to give Ranni a letter that will trigger the Radahn Festival.

It’s far easier to just activate a Site of Grace in the Altus Plateau, though, especially if you’re sufficiently leveled, so I’d recommend doing that instead.

Entering Redmane Castle

Finally, head back to Redmane Castle, and the portal by the side of the road should be active. Interact with the portal to get into Redmane Castle, and you should hear the festival announcer talking as soon as you spawn into the area. Speak with him to start the Radahn Festival and get ready for one of the most infamous boss fights in the game.

And that’s how to start the Radahn Festival in Elden Ring. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including all dragon locations, and how poise works.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy