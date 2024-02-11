How Old Are the BLACKPINK Members?

From shows like Squid Game to K-pop groups like BTS, Korean pop culture has exploded in recent years. One of the biggest K-pop bands worldwide is BLACKPINK, and the quartet’s backgrounds are, of course, of interest to fans. With that in mind, here’s how old each member of BLACKPINK is.

Recommended Videos

The group’s debut album Square One from 2016 elevated BLACKPINK in the South Korean music scene, followed by global success with their second album Square Two in 2018. Since then, the group has earned the most views for a music video for a Korean group on YouTube, become the highest-charting Korean musical act on the US Billboard singles and album charts, and is the first Asian music artist to headline Coachella, doing as part of their record-setting world tour in 2023. Here are the ages and backgrounds of the members of BLACKPINK.

How Old Are the Members of BLACKPINK?

Jisoo

Kim Jisoo was born and raised in Gunpo, a small city at the southern end of the Seoul National Capital Area in South Korea. In addition to her musical career with BLACKPINK, Jisoo has modeled for fashion and cosmetics brands like Dior and starred in the 2021 Korean drama series Snowdrop. Jisoo was born on January 3, 1995, making her 29 years old at the time of this writing.

Jennie

Jennie Kim was born in Seoul, specifically the affluent Gangnam District in the heart of the city. Spending her adolescent years in New Zealand, Jennie returned to Seoul as a teenager and began preparing for a musical career, blending singing and rapping. Jennie has an extensive modeling career and made her acting debut in the HBO series The Idol. Jennie was born on January 16, 1996, making her 28 years old at the time of this writing.

Rosé

Roseanne Park was born in Auckland, New Zealand to South Korean immigrant parents before moving to Australia in 2004. She eventually relocated to Seoul to realize her musical dreams, where she took on the name Rosé. Like her bandmates, Rosé has a prolific modeling career though has not parlayed this into any major acting roles as yet. Rosé was born on February 11, 1997, making her 27 years old at the time of this writing.

Lisa

Lalisa Manobal, known professionally simply as Lisa, was born in Buriram, Thailand, moving to Seoul to formally train in K-pop in 2011, the first non-ethnic Korean trainee in the history of BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment. Lisa has also modeled for a growing number of brands and labels though, like Rosé, hasn’t branched into professional acting at this point in her career. Lisa was born on March 27, 1997, making her 26 years-old at the time of this writing.