Why Did Jennie Leave the Blackpink Concert Early?

Jennie from massively popular K-pop girl group Blackpink left a concert early in Melbourne, Australia on June 11, 2023, so fans immediately began wondering why she had to exit. An idol leaving a concert early is unusual, but it also isn’t wildly rare. For one reason or another, there are unfortunately many documented cases of idols not making it through a whole concert, especially during international tours. Sometimes, exhaustion just catches up with a person. But here is the formal explanation YG Entertainment had to offer on the subject.

YG Explains Why Jennie Left the Blackpink Melbourne Concert Early on June 11

YG said that Jennie couldn’t finish the concert owing to “deteriorating condition,” a common way for companies to phrase that an idol just wasn’t feeling well. It didn’t elaborate on the nature of her illness, but if no further information is disclosed, then we can presume this was another general case of exhaustion. Blackpink has been doing the Born Pink World Tour since October 2022, and it is scheduled to finish this August. It makes sense that the group members would experience fatigue with a schedule like this, especially since lengthy tours with significant travel aren’t a phenomenon that K-pop idols are as used to as popular musicians in, for example, the United States.

Jennie had wanted to complete the concert in Melbourne, but YG elaborated that, after listening to on-site medical advice, they decided to take immediate “measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability.” Jennie is regretful to her fans for being unable to finish the concert, but she is expected to make a “speedy recovery.”

Here is the full statement from YG Entertainment:

Hello, this is YG Entertainment. We regret to inform you that during the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE performance on June 11 (today), member JENNIE was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition. We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to all the fans who have shown their support for BLACKPINK and those who attended the event. We kindly ask for your understanding in this situation. JENNIE expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability. JENNIE has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible. We will do its utmost to support Jennie’s speedy recovery. We would like to ask for your understanding once again. Thank you.

That explains why Jennie had to leave the Blackpink concert in Melbourne on June 11 early. Blackpink continues to be monstrously popular at their age (which is relatively older now by K-pop standards), only second to BTS in popularity, with probably Seventeen being the third most popular. BabyMonster is being positioned as the next huge girl group from YG, and true to their name, they’re pretty young. They will be the major competition to ADOR’s NewJeans, who will incidentally be at Lolapalooza this year, along with headlining act TXT.

For more Jennie, you can catch her acting debut on HBO’s The Idol, a show that has been largely eviscerated by critics.