Starfield has plenty of companions to recruit. Some are easier to get on board than others, but they’re all helpful in their own way. One potential companion is Marika Boros, who doesn’t require you to jump through hoops to get her on board. So if you want to know how to recruit Marika Boros in Starfield, I’ve got the answer.

What to Do to Recruit Marika Boros in Starfield

To recruit Marika, you need to go up to her and pay her. That’s more or less it. She can be found in the The Viewport in the Starport area of New Atlantis, Jemison, Alpha Centauri. You’ll visit Jemison early in your journey, though you may not have enough money to afford Marika at that point in time.

The Viewport is a bar, and it’s easy to spot thanks to the oversized sign. You’ll see it when you step off the Starport subway. Go inside and you should find Marika, clad in an orange and black outfit. She was sitting down when I first encountered her. Talk to her and she’ll express an interest in joining your crew. As long as you pay her around 13,000 credits. However, you can persuade her to take less. After failing a couple of +1 persuasions, I got lucky with a +5 remark and she joined up for 5,000 less, which I felt awful about. No, Marika, I wasn’t short on credits. But, money aside, there are no other perquisites for hiring her.

Here are her skills:

Shotgun Certification – 1 star

Ballistics – 2 stars

Particle Beam Weapon Systems – 1 star

Marika isn’t a top-tier companion, nor is she romanceable, but if you give her a pistol and take her along for the ride, she’ll come in handy, at least until you recruit Sam Coe in Starfield and get his three star Rifle Certification skill on board.

And that’s what you need to know about recruiting Marika Boros in Starfield.