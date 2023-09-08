Starfield has no shortage of NPCs, each with their own very particular set of skills. One such NPC is Omari Hassan, a man who’s handy with a space-spanner. So if you’re wondering just how to recruit Omari in Starfield, here’s the answer.

Where To Find Omari in Starfield

Omari can be found in Akila City, Akila, in the Cheyenne system. He’s in The Hitching Post, an open(ish) air bar, which is just to the right as you pass through Akila City’s gates. Just ignore all that commotion by the bank, as that’s related to a potential quest for joining the Freestar Collective in Starfield.

In terms of recruiting Omari, it’s as simple as paying his asking price, which is 16,500 credits. You can also use Persuasion to bring that price down a bit.

Omari’s skills are entirely ship based, which doesn’t mean he’s totally useless in a firefight but really, you should keep him on your ship. His skills are as follows:

Shield Systems – three stars

– three stars Starship Engineering – one star

So, having Omari on your ship should bolster your shield capacity at least. If you’re planning on getting into ship to ship combat and deliberately heading into high-level areas, you should bring him along.

And that’s what you need to know about recruiting Omari in Starfield.