Love Nikki Codes (September 2024)

Updated September 18, 2024 Checked for the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

If you have a passion for fashion, this is your next favorite game! Love Nikki-Dress UP Queen, besides beautiful story mode, offers hundreds of combinations that will challenge you while improving your sense of style and searching for the perfect outfit that will throw judges to their knees.

All those clashes against other players and NPCs on the runway can be a nightmare sometimes, and that’s why you can and should use Love Nikki-Dress UP Queen codes for additional Coins, Stamina, and other essential resources. If you want to play another game with a bunch of freebies, make sure to check out our list of Shakes and Fidget codes.

All Love Nikki Codes List

Active Love Nikki Codes

nightorder : Use for 50 Stamina, 5 Fantasy Tickets, and 5 Princess Reset Cards (New)

: Use for 50 Stamina, 5 Fantasy Tickets, and 5 Princess Reset Cards 2024MOONCAKE : Use for 20,000 Coins, 30 Stamina, and 10 Star Coins

: Use for 20,000 Coins, 30 Stamina, and 10 Star Coins myschooltime: Use for 50 Stamina, 2 Fantasy Tickets, 8 Princess Reset Cards, and 30 Star Coins

Expired Love Nikki Codes

newchapter15

NIKKI0828

icecreamtime

NIKKI240327

drownedkingdom

NIKKI240423

NIKKI240905

greenbreeze3

cloudvalentine

NIKKI240411

NIKKI240628

NIKKI240814

puzzlesolved

aboutocean

Related: Rent Please Landlord Sim Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Love Nikki

Follow our short guide below to redeem Love Nikki-Dress UP Queen codes (available on Google Play and App Store) in less than a minute:

Image by The Escapist

Run Love Nikki–Dress UP Queen on your device and complete the tutorial. Hit the avatar icon in the upper-left corner. Select the Settings button in the top-right corner. Choose the Redeem code button in the pop-up window. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the textbox. Tap Claim and enjoy your free rewards.

Love Nikki Wiki Link

If you’re new to the game, maybe it would be helpful to visit Love Nikki-Dress Up Queen Wiki. It’s a place where you can learn so much about gameplay, wardrobe, story, and much more. Also, you can contribute by creating and editing pages if you have something useful to share with other players. It’s free and available to use whenever you like.

Why Are My Love Nikki Codes Not Working?

Sometimes, you can get in a bit of trouble while redeeming Love Nikki–Dress UP Queen codes because they tend to combine upper and lower case letters with numbers. To evade any unnecessary typos, we suggest copying the code from our list and pasting it straight into the game. Besides that, remember that these codes will only last for a while, so act fast and avoid missing out on amazing freebies.

What is Love Nikki?

Love Nikki–Dress UP Queen is a mobile game in which you aim to style Nikki and challenge other players and NPCs in style duels while trying to please the judges and take the win for the best outfit combinations. Train and improve your fashion sense, and use this guide for extra help on your way to the top, especially from codes, whenever possible.

If you want to grab numerous rewards in similar titles, feel free to check our lists of Tsuki’s Odyssey codes and Cookie Run Witch’s Castle codes here on The Escapist!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy