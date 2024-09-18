Image Credit: Bethesda
Love Nikki-Dress UP Queen Promo Image
Image via Nikki Inc.
Video Games
Love Nikki Codes (September 2024)

|

Published: Sep 18, 2024 08:46 am

Updated September 18, 2024

Checked for the latest codes!

If you have a passion for fashion, this is your next favorite game! Love Nikki-Dress UP Queen, besides beautiful story mode, offers hundreds of combinations that will challenge you while improving your sense of style and searching for the perfect outfit that will throw judges to their knees.

All those clashes against other players and NPCs on the runway can be a nightmare sometimes, and that’s why you can and should use Love Nikki-Dress UP Queen codes for additional Coins, Stamina, and other essential resources. If you want to play another game with a bunch of freebies, make sure to check out our list of Shakes and Fidget codes.

All Love Nikki Codes List

Active Love Nikki Codes

  • nightorder: Use for 50 Stamina, 5 Fantasy Tickets, and 5 Princess Reset Cards (New)
  • 2024MOONCAKE: Use for 20,000 Coins, 30 Stamina, and 10 Star Coins
  • myschooltime: Use for 50 Stamina, 2 Fantasy Tickets, 8 Princess Reset Cards, and 30 Star Coins

Expired Love Nikki Codes

  • newchapter15
  • NIKKI0828
  • icecreamtime
  • NIKKI240327
  • drownedkingdom
  • NIKKI240423
  • NIKKI240905
  • greenbreeze3
  • cloudvalentine
  • NIKKI240411
  • NIKKI240628
  • NIKKI240814
  • puzzlesolved
  • aboutocean

How to Redeem Codes in Love Nikki

Follow our short guide below to redeem Love Nikki-Dress UP Queen codes (available on Google Play and App Store) in less than a minute:

How to redeem codes in Love Nikki-Dress UP Queen
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Love NikkiDress UP Queen on your device and complete the tutorial.
  2. Hit the avatar icon in the upper-left corner.
  3. Select the Settings button in the top-right corner.
  4. Choose the Redeem code button in the pop-up window.
  5. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the textbox.
  6. Tap Claim and enjoy your free rewards.

If you’re new to the game, maybe it would be helpful to visit Love Nikki-Dress Up Queen Wiki. It’s a place where you can learn so much about gameplay, wardrobe, story, and much more. Also, you can contribute by creating and editing pages if you have something useful to share with other players. It’s free and available to use whenever you like.

Why Are My Love Nikki Codes Not Working?

Sometimes, you can get in a bit of trouble while redeeming Love NikkiDress UP Queen codes because they tend to combine upper and lower case letters with numbers. To evade any unnecessary typos, we suggest copying the code from our list and pasting it straight into the game. Besides that, remember that these codes will only last for a while, so act fast and avoid missing out on amazing freebies.

What is Love Nikki?

Love NikkiDress UP Queen is a mobile game in which you aim to style Nikki and challenge other players and NPCs in style duels while trying to please the judges and take the win for the best outfit combinations. Train and improve your fashion sense, and use this guide for extra help on your way to the top, especially from codes, whenever possible.

Love Nikki-Dress UP Queen
