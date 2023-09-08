How to Recruit Rosie Tannehill in Starfield

What good is a starship without a doctor? Let’s face it, at the rate Starfield lets you stuff your face with food, you’ll be in need of medical attention sooner rather than later. I mean, why use a medipack when you can shovel thirty Chunks-brand cheesecakes into your face? When the time in Starfield comes to get the medical support you desperately need and deserve, you can recruit Rosie Tannehill, and here’s how to do it.

Where to Find Rosie in Starfield

Rosie doesn’t have a crew of her own, so you can find her relaxing at The Hitching Post, one of Akila City’s bars. Akila City is on Akila, Cheyenne System and the bar is on the right once you pass through Akila City’s gates. She’s leaning on the fences, watching the ongoing bank robbery, which is tied to the joining the Freestar Collective.

Her skills are as follows:

Medicine – 1 star

– 1 star Wellness – 3 stars

As a doctor, you’d expect Rosie to have a higher Medicine stat, but don’t worry, her Wellness stat boosts your max health, which is just as handy. That, combined with an extra gun, is reason enough to bring her with you on a lot of different ground missions, making her a potentially versatile companion on your journey through space and across different planets.

Like Omari Hassan, another recruitable companion who’s also at The Hitching Post, the only way to get Rosie to come with you is to pay. She wants 18,000 credits, though you can use your Persuasion skill to lower that. Once you’ve done that, you’ll get Rosie on your side.

If you’re looking for more advice on how to recruit companions, check out our guide to getting Starfield’s Sam Coe, one of the game’s best characters, to join you.