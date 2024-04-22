Despite only appearing in a few episodes, Toji Fushiguro is one of the most intimidating characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. And it’s not all about his terrifying aura, as his hulking presence sends a chill down even the most powerful characters’ spines. So, how tall is Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen?

How Tall Is Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered

First appearing in the Hidden Inventory arc in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Toji makes life difficult for Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. The two Tokyo Jujutsu High students are tasked with escorting the Star Plasma Vessel Riko Amanai but run into plenty of trouble. After finally getting back to the school, where Riko will merge with Master Tengen, the group is attacked by Toji, who’s able to sneak up on Gojo due to his lack of cursed energy.

Gojo seemingly dies in the confrontation, which shocks Geto, as he believes his friend to be the strongest being in the world. The belief that Gojo will win makes Geto drop his guard, and Riko is killed after Toji once again sneaks up on a powerful jujutsu sorcerer. Geto and Toji do battle, but the assassin gets away. Gojo cleans himself up using his Reverse Cursed Technique, however, and hunts down and defeats Toji, who asks Gojo to look after his son, Megumi.

Defeating Gojo kicked off the world’s obsession with Toji, and fans became especially interested in just how tall he is. Well, the Jujutsu Kaisen Official Fanbook lists Toji as 6’2″ (188cm), making him just an inch shorter than Geto and Gojo. Where his stature really shows up, though, is in his fight with Megumi in the Shibuya Incident arc. With Megumi only being 5’9″, his father has a clear height advantage on him.

And that’s how tall Toji is in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

